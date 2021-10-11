Minecraft mob vote 2021: Everything players need to know about next Minecraft Live event voting

Minecraft Live is an annual event in which players are informed about the game's future additions. Coupled with that, they often serve as a platform for fans to decide on new features and enhancements.

In 2020, the glowsquid beat out challengers for the spot. Similarly, in 2017, the phantom mob was added to the game, much to the chagrin of players who prefer not to sleep.

This year will feature some exciting options. However, only one will be incorporated into Minecraft. Since Iceologer and Moobloom were defeated, they probably won't make it into the game, so the mob vote is extremely important. Here's what players need to know.

Complete guide to Minecraft Live 2021 voting

Minecraft Live will commence on 16 October 2021. There are a few options that players can vote on, including the glare and two unknown features.

Minecraft @Minecraft Do you also get grumpy when it’s dark? Need an extra warning when monsters can spawn? Did Tiny Agnes really not see that hole? Will the Glare get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about this deplorer of dingy places:↣ redsto.ne/glare Do you also get grumpy when it’s dark? Need an extra warning when monsters can spawn? Did Tiny Agnes really not see that hole? Will the Glare get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about this deplorer of dingy places:↣ redsto.ne/glare ↢ https://t.co/l2gAgvsMwb

Here's what Minecraft had to say about the glare:

"The glare is not only super cute, but it also helps you out a lot. It hates – HATES – the darkness. Who doesn’t?! But besides being super relatable, it will also show you areas that are dark enough for monsters to spawn. It does so by flying to dangerously dark areas and then throwing a hissy fit. With the glare by your side, you’ll know that each tantrum will not only lead to me turning this car right back around, but also possibly monsters! Aaaargh!"

The glare is the first mob announced for this year's vote. (Image via Mojang)

As of now, the other two options haven't been announced. However, the glare looks promising. There's also no clarity surrounding the voting platform, though a Twitter poll is looking increasingly likely. That was the format for 2020 when the glowsquid took home the victory.

The two challengers for the glare will probably be announced in the coming days, so stay tuned for that. They're sure to be high quality and will make for an interesting vote.

