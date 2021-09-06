A couple of days ago, Mojang officially announced the date for the next Minecraft convention event. Coupled with this reveal, Minecraft Live 2021 will also have a mob vote.

The event will take place on Saturday, 16 October 2021. Players will get to vote for a mob out of three available options. The winning mob will be added to Minecraft, while the others will be discarded. However, they could be featured in future updates.

Mob voting allows players to get what they want in Minecraft. The three mobs are usually related to the theme of the update. This article shares all the information available for the upcoming Minecraft Mob Vote 2021.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2021

What is Minecraft Mob Vote 2021?

On Oct 16, Minecraft Live is coming to a zombie-inducing screen near you!



Read more about the livest live show, and prepare yourself for the never ever controversial mob vote, block-breaking announcements, and – of course – absentminded chickens:



↣ https://t.co/5FyXpmEExB ↢ pic.twitter.com/gwJNLi4Pqn — Minecraft (@Minecraft) September 2, 2021

Every update brings new mobs to Minecraft. Developers usually decide what mobs get added to the game. At the Minecraft event, players get a chance to vote for what they want in the next update.

Like last year, Minecon Live 2021 will also feature a mob vote. Players will vote for their preferred mobs, and the winner will be added to Minecraft.

Before the event date, Mojang will reveal all three mobs to give fans enough time to make a decision.

When will Mob Vote 2021 happen?

Minecraft Live 2021 timings (Image via Mojang)

Similar to the previous mob votes and biomes votes, Mob Vote 2021 will also occur at the official Minecraft convention event. Unfortunately, this year's event will also be hosted on a livestream.

It will start at noon for the Eastern Daylight Timezone. The timings will vary depending on the various timezones.

Players can learn the timings for other regions from here.

How to vote for mobs?

Mojang hasn't officially announced the platform for Mob Vote 2021 yet. However, previous mob and biomes votes happened on Twitter. Players were able to choose their picks in a Twitter poll.

GLOW SQUID — dream (@dreamwastaken) October 3, 2020

Last year's Mob Vote was considered a huge disaster. Minecraft star Dream was blamed for "rigging" the vote by asking his fans to choose Glow Squid. In return, Dream promised to follow back those voters in a now-deleted tweet.

In response, many streamers asked their fans to vote for Moobloom and Iceologer. Mob votes are supposed to represent the collective opinion of the Minecraft community. They are not to be meddled with by a creator's whims and fancies.

The incident infuriated many fans, who then questioned the proceedings behind these votes.

this year at minecraft live I’m going to rig the vote to be the worst mob out of spite and there’s nothing you can do to stop me — dream (@dreamwastaken) September 2, 2021

Dream has once again tweeted, claiming he will be "rigging" the vote this year as well. While it is probably a joke, Mojang may consider changing the voting system for Mob Vote 2021. However, nothing has been confirmed, meaning players can only wait to see what will happen.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul