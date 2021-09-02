Minecraft Live 2021 official date announced

Mojang has officially announced the date for the next Minecraft Live event. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't ended yet, Mojang has decided to host another livestream instead of an offline event.

Minecraft Live, also known as Minecon, is a yearly event held by Mojang. Since 2010, the annual event has been taking place every year. Due to the global pandemic, Mojang announced Minecraft Live, instead of Minecon Earth, to protect all fans from the dangerous Covid-19.

Like last year's Minecon 2020, this year's event will also be streamed online. Mojang has announced the date, time, and shared information about what to expect.

Mojang officially announced the date for Minecraft Live 2021

Date and time

Minecraft Live 2021 timings (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Live 2021 will take place on October 16. Mojang has also announced the time for the start of the live event. Minecraft Live 2021 will start at noon (12 PM) for fans in the Eastern Time zone.

For fans from other corners of the world, here are the timings:

9 AM Pacific Daylight time

1 PM Brasília Time

5 PM British Summer Time

6 PM Central European Summer Time

1 AM Japan Standard Time

3 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time

Mark the date on the calendar and do not miss this spectacular event. Mojang is yet to reveal more information about Minecraft Live 2021. They will announce the features as the event starts approaching.

Where to watch Minecraft Live 2021?

On Oct 16, Minecraft Live is coming to a zombie-inducing screen near you!



Read more about the livest live show, and prepare yourself for the never ever controversial mob vote, block-breaking announcements, and – of course – absentminded chickens:



↣ https://t.co/5FyXpmEExB ↢ pic.twitter.com/gwJNLi4Pqn — Minecraft (@Minecraft) September 2, 2021

Minecraft Live 2021 will be streamed on October 16 on Minecraft's official website and official YouTube channel. The live event will also be streamed on Minecraft's Twitch channel and Facebook page. Fans can watch it on almost any of their devices.

What will happen in Minecraft Live 2021?

As mentioned by Mojang, Minecraft Live 2021 will feature:

In-depth interviews, exciting reveals, a nail-biting vote, and puns galore!

Mojang is expected to reveal the theme and features of Minecraft 1.19 update. LadyAgnes mentioned that they are already planning for what comes after the Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update. Some fans are expecting an archeology update as it got delayed and removed from the 1.18 update, but only time will tell if it sees the light of day.

Speaking of new information, Mojang announced a "nail-biting vote" for Minecraft Live 2021. Fans will soon get to see the first mob for Minecraft 1.19 update.

Mojang may also reveal an expected date for the 1.18 update, which is why fans are hyped up for Minecraft Live 2021.

Like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page for more news and info!

Edited by Ashish Yadav