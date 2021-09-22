Minecraft Live 2021: Everything known so far

Every year, the Minecraft developers put on a live stream event for gamers to learn about all the new, upcoming, exciting information. These shows often include expansive and exclusive news about all things related to the game.

Previously, Minecraft would put on a yearly event called Minecon, full of many events that would happen in person. However, Minecon has not occurred since 2016, and instead, Minecraft Live has acted as its replacement ever since.

Minecraft Live is always highly anticipated by avid fans of the game. While significant aspects of the event are kept secret until the live show itself, here is everything to know about Minecraft Live 2021 so far.

Everything to know about Minecraft Live 2021

Minecraft Live 2021 will go live on Saturday, October 16, at 4 pm UTC. In the United States, Minecraft Live will debut at 12 pm EST, 11 am CST, 10 am MST, and 9 am PDT. In the United Kingdom, the event will be at 5 pm BST, and in India, it will be 9:30 pm.

Minecraft Live 2021 will be available to watch at minecraft.net/live, or it can be found streaming live on Minecraft’s official YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. It will likely be uploaded in full onto YouTube afterward as well.

As far as content to be expected during Minecraft Live 2021, not many exact details are known. However, one of the biggest anticipated announcements is the concept’s debut for the game’s next major update.

In the previous Minecraft Live, the Caves & Cliffs update was officially announced. The unknown next major update is expected after the final installment of the Caves & Cliffs update, which still does not have an official release date set, only a rough estimate of its debut sometime during the holiday season.

Perhaps, during Minecraft Live 2021, gamers might finally get an answer to Caves & Cliffs Part Two’s exact release date.

Enjoyers of Minecraft content on YouTube and Twitch should be excited for Minecraft Live 2021 as well. It’s been confirmed that a variety of content creators will be present, although names and exact details as to what they’ll be doing are unclear.

It’s also been confirmed that there will be exclusive interviews and surprise appearances, so these aspects could relate to the content creators involved.

Excitingly, gamers will get to have some influence over the next update. There will be a live mob vote during the upcoming event, similar to the one that occurred last year.

Multiple new mobs will be presented to viewers, and the one that gets the most votes will then be officially implemented into the game. In 2020, the glow squid won the mob vote.

While it is unknown which mobs will be proposed at Minecraft Live 2021, perhaps the moobloom will be added to the race again after being such a close second contender during the previous mob vote.

Clearly, Minecraft Live 2021 is an event that gamers will not want to miss, especially if they’d like to have a say in which mob gets added to the game in the near future.

