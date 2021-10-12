Glare in Minecraft Mob Vote 2021: Everything we know so far 

Minecraft Live 2021 will give players a chance to choose a new mob for the game. Mojang has now started revealing candidates for Mob Vote 2021.

A few days ago, Mojang announced that they would reveal the candidates for the Mob Vote during Minecraft Live 2021. Players will get a chance to vote for one mob out of three candidates. The winner will be added to the 1.19 update.

Yesterday, Mojang released a video featuring tiny Jens and Agnes exploring Minecraft 1.19 world. At the end of the video, Agnes falls into a pit while Jens is looking away. After her fall, the former discovered a new mob called Glare and introduced it to fans.

Glare: The first candidate for Minecraft Mob Vote 2021

Do you also get grumpy when it's dark? Need an extra warning when monsters can spawn? Did Tiny Agnes really not see that hole? Will the Glare get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?

Glare is the first candidate for Minecraft Mob Vote 2021. It is a small, green-colored, adorable mob that loves to visit the dark areas where hostile entities can spawn.

Glare is going to be a mob with two types of behavior. In well-lit areas, it will show a cute and wholesome side. But under the shade of dark areas, Glare will turn grumpy and notify players that monsters can spawn her.

Mojang will release the second part of Caves and Cliffs update in a few months and finally add the much-awaited cave biomes. While lush caves and deep dark caves have their unique mobs, dripstone caves are pretty desolate. Glare may fill this emptiness.

Where will Glare spawn?

New structure? (Image via Mojang)

As of now, there is no information about its spawning location. However, in the mob reveal video, Glare is seen hiding in a special structure with copper blocks, a chest, a barrel, two armor stands, and redstone lamps. This could potentially be a new structure planned for Minecraft 1.19 update.

Since copper ore is common in dripstone caves, this new structure could predominantly be generated in these areas. Please note that this is just pure speculation and nothing has been confirmed.

Is Glare useful and worth voting for?

We came up with the Glare as an immersive, in world, way for players to find the areas in their bases that aren't safe from mobs without using the F3 screen!

Minecraft 1.18 update changes the required light level for hostile mob spawning. Most hostile mobs will now spawn only when the light level is at zero. By pressing F3, players can check the light levels.

If Glare gets added to the Minecraft 1.19 update, players can use it instead of F3. Some players prefer not to use F3 and consider it as cheating. They will definitely love the concept of Glare. Players can vote for it on 16 October 2021 during Minecraft Live 2021.

