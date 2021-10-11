Minecraft Live 2021: First mob revealed for next Mob Vote

Last month, Mojang confirmed there's going to be a mob vote on Minecraft Live 2021. The much-awaited event is only a few days away, and Mojang has finally started revealing the options for the upcoming mob vote.

Minecraft Live 2021 is the biggest official event held by Mojang every year. During the event, Mojang showcases the features of upcoming future updates to Minecraft. Fans also get a chance to add a mob of their own choice to the game.

Last week, Mojang released a video on the official Minecraft channel and announced that they would reveal mob options for the 1.19 update in the coming days. The first option is a grumpy yet cute mob called Glare.

Mojang reveals the first option for Minecraft Mob Vote 2021

The day has finally come. Mojang has now officially started releasing information about Minecraft 1.19 update. Even though the Caves & Cliffs Part 2 Update is still a couple of months away, Mojang is already busy planning what's next.

Yesterday, Mojang shared a clip of Jens and Agnes exploring the Minecraft Overworld. Towards the end of the clip, Agnes falls down a hole, leaving Jens behind in agony. In the video released today, fans found out the location of Agnes.

Agnes is inside a lair, where she discovers a new cute mob called Glare. Mojang has shared the first potential mob for Minecraft 1.19 update. Glare is a small green-colored flying mob that likes to live in dark areas.

Glare likes to wander off to places where hostile mobs can spawn. When the light level is zero, Glare becomes "grumpy" and lets players know that monsters can spawn there. Glare will also help players navigate through the massive caves coming in the 1.18 update.

So far, Mojang has only revealed Glare's behavior and no drops. Players will probably find this mob spawning in dark areas. However, there is no confirmation just yet. Fans can watch Minecraft Live 2021 on October 16 to learn more about Glares. During the event, Minecrafters can also vote for Glare on Twitter.

Extra information revealed

New lair shown (Image via Mojang)

In the video, Agnes falls into a lair where she meets a Glare. This lair features various kinds of copper blocks, a barrel, armor stands, and a chest. On the darker side, viewers can also see more copper blocks and redstone lamps. Mojang will reveal more information about this eerie lair in the coming days.

