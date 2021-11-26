Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 3 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

A few hours ago, the second Minecraft 1.18 release candidate was delivered by the developers. However, since they encountered another bug that needs to be fixed, they have now released the third one as well.

This Minecraft 1.18 release candidate fixes only one bug related to blocks. Players can download the latest release candidate from the Minecraft launcher by enabling the snapshots option. This option can be found under the "Installations" tab.

Minecraft 1.18 release candidate

What is a release candidate?

These are the final test versions for the Minecraft update that are considered the most stable. They usually come out a few days before the update is planned to be released.

Usually, no changes are made to the features of the upcoming updates in the release candidates. They mostly come with bug fixes that may be minute or crucial.

What has been fixed in the Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 3?

Like the other two release candidates, this is a small version with only one bug fix and no changes to the new features. The fix amounts to:

An issue causing blocks to lose the items inside them after the player's death has been fixed.

What changes were made in previous release candidates?

In the previous release candidate, an issue concerning large lava lakes not being allowed to generate because of the cave generation not reaching Y -54 was fixed.

The first Minecraft 1.18 release candidate came with a fix for memory being leaked when the player would move through blocks in spectator mode.

When is Minecraft 1.18 releasing?

↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update is scheduled to be released in a few days on 30 November 2021.

Here's a list of devices revealed by Mojang that will receive this update:

Bedrock Edition:

Xbox One

Xbox Series S/X

PlayStation 4/5

Windows 10/11

iOS

Android

Java Edition:

Windows

Linux

macOS

Unexpected features of Minecraft 1.18

New advancements for Java Edition and music will be added to the game with this update. Fans were not expecting this since the first Caves & Cliffs already added eleven new advancements. Learn more about all the new enhancements from here.

New in-game tunes along with a music disc called "Otherside" will be added. It generates inside the chests of dungeons and strongholds.

