List of new advancements in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 is a major update that was announced last year during Minecraft Live 2021. As the update was a little too large to handle, the developers divided it into two parts. The first part, version 1.17, has already been released, and the second is on its way.

In Minecraft's 1.18 update, players will get to see many exciting world-generation features and a few new cave and mountain biomes. New music will also be introduced, and Java Edition players can unlock a few new advancements as well. Here's a breakdown of the new advancements and how to get them.

New advancements in Minecraft 1.18 update detailed

In one of Minecraft's 1.18 snapshots, four new advancements have been introduced. Many fans weren't expecting to see new advancements in this update since the first Caves & Cliffs update had already added eleven advancements to the game.

Here's a list of the four new advancements and how they can be unlocked in Minecraft:

Caves & Cliffs: To unlock this advancement, players need to fall from the top of the Overworld to the bottom.

Feels like home: This advancement is unlocked when a player rides a strider on lava for fifty blocks in the Overworld.

Sound of Music: To get this advancement, players will have to play music in a meadow biome using a jukebox.

Star Trader: As the name suggests, this advancement is completed by trading. However, trading anywhere with a villager will not do. Players will have to trade while standing at the build height limit.

Sadly, no new achievements have been introduced so far in the Minecraft 1.18 beta versions for Bedrock Edition.

When is the update releasing?

After a long wait, the release date of the update was announced about a week ago. The Minecraft 1.18 update will be released on November 30, 2021.

Here's a list of all the devices that will receive this update on the release date:

Bedrock Edition:

Xbox Series S and X

Xbox One

PlayStation 4 and 5

iOS

Android

Windows 10 and 11

Java Edition:

Windows

macOS

Linux

Players who are interested in trying out the new features can install the latest pre-release or beta version. These test versions come with all the features planned to be added with the Minecraft 1.18 update albeit slightly buggy.

