Minecraft Championship (MCC) 19: Full list of competing teams revealed

On Sunday, November 28, 2021, The Noxcrew tweeted an announcement revealing the final five of the ten competing teams participating in Minecraft Championship 19 on December 11, 2021, at 8:00 PM GMT.

Minecraft Championship 19 marks the second time there has been a holiday-themed tournament, complete with festive altered team names and pseudo-events, as well as a winter wonderland of changes to the main hub and minigame maps.

The holiday-themed event is just one day shy of landing on the anniversary of the first festive Minecraft Championship. The last holiday-themed tournament was Minecraft Championship 13, live-streamed on December 12, 2020.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of tournaments coordinated by the Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The latter is notoriously known for assigning team members to every one of the four-player rainbow-colored teams that compete in the monthly events.

The championship itself is comprised of ten teams of four players competing in a series of eight (or nine, as of recent renditions of the event) minigames that test various skills, such as player-versus-player combat and parkour, within Minecraft.

Who will be competing in Minecraft Championship 19?

On Saturday, November 27, 2021, The Noxcrew posted a series of announcements containing the first five of the ten teams competing in the upcoming Minecraft Championship 19.

The remaining five teams were confirmed to be revealed, as usual, the following day, on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The Noxcrew held up that promise, announcing the final five teams the following day.

The holiday-themed changes to team names are not permanent. Much like the spooky fall-themed team names from Minecraft Championship 18, the team names are being altered to better fit the seasonal changes temporarily being made for Minecraft Championship 19.

Here is a full list of every team competing in Minecraft Championship 19:

Team Red Reindeer:

Krinios

GeorgeNotFound

Eret

Punz

Team Ginger Breadmen:

Grian

Solidarity

PeteZahHutt

GeminiTay

Team Yellow Yetis:

Quig

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Michaelmcchill

Team Mint Mistletoes:

InTheLittleWood

Smallishbeans

FalseSymmetry

Rendog

Team Emerald Elves:

Dream

Tubbo

Ranboo

Slimecicle

Team Teal Turkeys:

Ph1LzA

TommyInnit

Sneegsnag

Sapnap

Team Cerulean Candy Canes:

awesamdude

vGumiho

HBomb94

Ryguyrocky

Team Sapphire Santas:

James Turner

DrGluon

Vixella

Zeuz

Team Purple Penguins:

Wisp

Seapeekay

TapL

Nihachu

Team Pink Presents:

Jack Manifold

Shubble

Wilbur Soot

Smajor

Event time for different time zones

This event is sure to be one to look forward to, as not only will it mark the second holiday-seasonal championship, but it will also mark the championship debut of Charlie "Slimecicle" Dalgleish.

Minecraft Championship 19 will take place on December 11, 2021, at 8:00 PM GMT. For other timezones, this would be:

9:00 PM BST

4:00 PM EST

1:00 PM PST

3:00 PM CST

1:30 AM IST

It's recommended that readers who want consistent updates on the championship should follow all updates posted on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

