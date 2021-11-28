Minecraft Championship (MCC) 19: First half of the competing teams announced

On Saturday, November 27th, 2021, Noxcrew revealed the first half of the holiday-themed teams set to compete in the upcoming Minecraft Championship ("MCC") 19.

👑 Announcing team Emerald Elves 👑

Watch them in MCC on Saturday December 11th at 8pm GMT!

Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major are the two collaborative parties that coordinate and bring this event to life every month. Factors such as coding, team assignments, and especially level design and minigame map creation are all encompassed in their responsibilities for each Minecraft Championship.

The event itself is made up of forty competitors, with four participants making up one of ten chronologically rainbow-colored teams. The ten teams will compete in eight (or nine, regarding recent renditions of the event) minigames that challenge different skills, such as player-versus-player combat and parkour within Minecraft.

Minecraft Championship 19 will be themed after the holiday month of December. It's likely that there will be major changes to the hub and minigame maps, as well as the holiday team name alterations that have already been revealed.

There hasn't been a holiday-themed event since Minecraft Championship 13 on December 12th, 2020. Minecraft Championship 19 will be taking place almost a year to the day since the last holiday-themed Minecraft Championship.

Who will be participating in Minecraft Championship 19?

On November 27th, 2021, an announcement was made containing the first half of the teams set to compete in the holiday-themed Minecraft Championship 19.

As always, the first half of the teams will be announced today and the remaining half will be revealed tomorrow, on November 28th, 2021.

The holiday-themed changes to the team names are not permanent, much like the spooky fall-themed team names from Minecraft Championship 18. They're just being temporarily altered to fit the festive mood of the seasonal month.

Here is a full list of the first half of the competing teams set to participate in Minecraft Championship 19:

Team Red Reindeer:

Krinios

GeorgeNotFound

Eret

Punz

Team Ginger Breadmen:

Grian

Solidarity

PeteZahHutt

GeminiTay

Team Yellow Yetis:

Quig

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Michaelmcchill

Team Mint Mistletoes:

InTheLittleWood

Smallishbeans

FalseSymmetry

Rendog

Team Emerald Elves:

Dream

Tubbo

Ranboo

Slimecicle

Charlie "Slimecicle" Dalgleish will be debuting as a competitor in Minecraft Championship 19. Prior to this, he's never participated in any of the events, both canon and non-canon. His being teamed with Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Clay "Dream," and Ranboo will, undoubtedly, be very interesting.

Minecraft Championship 19 will take place on December 11th, 2021 at 8:00 PM GMT. For other timezones, this would be: 9:00 PM BST, 4:00 PM EST, 1:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM CST, and 1:30 AM IST.

