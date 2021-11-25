"Thank you so much": Minecraft Streamer Tubbo expresses gratitude after raising over $144,000 for St. Judes

On November 23rd, 2021: Toby “Tubbo” Smith, amongst several other content creators, held a charity livestream to support St. Judes. In the end, their joint endeavor raised over $144,000.

Tubbo announced the livestream shortly after he arrived in the United States. Since then, he’s met up with several content creators he has remotely collaborated with in the past. These include Billy “Billzo,” Jordan “CaptainSparklez” Maron, Brendan “Sneegsnag” Thro, and a few others.

The livestream was supposed to be an in-person game of Extreme Tag. One of the participating content creators would be chosen as the “hunter.” The remaining competitors will do whatever they can to avoid being tagged by the sole hunter.

The event took place on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM PST. The livestream was an overwhelming success, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for St. Judes.

Tubbo reported back at the end of the livestream, expressing endless gratitude for how well it went and the money his viewers raised for charity.

Fans flooded the tweet with love and support for the livestream. Content creators, both who participated in the charity event and those who did not, showed support as well. These include Phil “Ph1LzA” Watson, Tina “TinaKitten” Kenyon, Aimee “Aimsey,” Jordan “CaptainSparklez” Maron, and Ranboo.

These are just a few of the names who replied to the tweet. Karl Jacobs replied to the tweet, congratulating the young streamer for his charity stream well done, saying:

Tubbo replied to his congratulations with a simple yet thoughtful:

