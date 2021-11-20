×
Minecraft streamer Tubbo announces charity event featuring Ranboo, CaptainSparklez, and more

Tubbo's Extreme Tag announcement (Image via Twitter)
Akshat Kabra
ANALYST
Modified Nov 20, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Recently, Tubbo, a famous British Minecraft streamer, flew to the US to meet his friends there. The trip was long awaited and was talked about quite often on his streams. Just a few hours ago, Tubbo surprised his fans by announcing an extreme tag charity event with many other well-known streamers in the US.

While on his trip, Tubbo met a lot of Minecraft streamers from the US whom he had made friends with over the internet. He met Quackity, 5up, Eret, CaptainSparklez, Ranboo, and more. On November 23, he will be playing extreme tag with many other streamers to raise money for St. Judes.

ANNOUNCEMENT: On Tuesday 23rd 10am PST we are doing IRL EXTREME TAG to raise money for St Judes!Ft:- @Ranboosaysstuff- @billzo_- @aimseytv- @Sneegsnag- @CaptainSparklez - @badlinu- @Elaina_Exe- @Eret- @cuptoast- & maybe more! LIVE @ twitch.tv/tubbo https://t.co/5dkSGMUyzz

Reactions to Minecraft streamer Tubbo's charity event announcement

As this was a surprise announcement for his fans, Tubbo's announcement tweet was flooded with his followers, clearly excited for the event and to see all their favorite streamers collaborate. Many Minecraft streamers also chimed in on the tweet.

Hey in case you didn’t see this I am going to be doing this! If you can please support this event as Tubbo has put so much into it and it deserves to do well! So mark your calendars and get ready because you are going to see this very fast guy run! twitter.com/tubbolive/stat…
@TubboLive @billzo_ @aimseytv @Sneegsnag @CaptainSparklez @badlinu @Elaina_Exe @Eret @cuptoast ITS CHARITY TIME SPREAD THE NEWS AND BE READY https://t.co/n1RfXzkk04

Ranboo, another famous Minecraft streamer and a good friend of Tubbo, also shared the event and encouraged everyone to watch and contribute.

@TubboLive @Ranboosaysstuff @billzo_ @aimseytv @Sneegsnag @CaptainSparklez @badlinu @Elaina_Exe @Eret @cuptoast first poki and now tubbo forgot me in an announcement… i know who im targeting now its personal

5up, another rising Minecraft streamer, pointed out how Tubbo didn't tag him in his tweet. He humorously warned Tubbo that he would be targeting him at the upcoming event, with Ranboo replying to 5up's response playfully making fun of him.

@TubboLive @Ranboosaysstuff @aimseytv @Sneegsnag @CaptainSparklez @badlinu @Elaina_Exe @Eret @cuptoast fuck running away im getting a uber

Minecraft streamer billzo joked about how he would get an Uber rather than running away at the event.

@TubboLive @Ranboosaysstuff @billzo_ @aimseytv @Sneegsnag @CaptainSparklez @badlinu @Elaina_Exe @cuptoast YOOOO! I can't wait! This is going to be so much fun!!!

Eret, another well-known Minecraft streamer, also expressed his excitement for the charity event.

@TubboLive @Ranboosaysstuff @billzo_ @aimseytv @CaptainSparklez @badlinu @Elaina_Exe @Eret @cuptoast Can we hide in your house @CaptainSparklez

Sneegsnag, another famous Minecraft streamer, jokingly asked CaptainSparklez if he could hide in his house.

@TubboLive @Ranboosaysstuff @billzo_ @Sneegsnag @CaptainSparklez @badlinu @Elaina_Exe @Eret @cuptoast WE RAISIN MONEY !!! MAKE SURE TO WATCH !!! https://t.co/QLjlEl49h9

Aimsey, another rising streamer and a good friend of both Tubbo and Ranboo, also encouraged people to raise money.

@TubboLive @Ranboosaysstuff @billzo_ @aimseytv @Sneegsnag @CaptainSparklez @badlinu @Elaina_Exe @Eret @cuptoast yooo!!!! that’s so cool :D i can’t wait to watch!!
@TubboLive @billzo_ @Ranboosaysstuff @aimseytv @Sneegsnag @CaptainSparklez @badlinu @Elaina_Exe @Eret @cuptoast WOOOO

Fans of many Minecraft streamers replied to the announcement with excitement, most of them showing great interest for the upcoming charity event while others sadly commented about having school or work at the time of the event.

Extreme Tag is a type of IRL game, where one person becomes the hunter and tries to 'tag' everyone else, all of whom will be running away from the hunter. The charity event will be held on November 23 from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm PST. Tubbo will be streaming the whole event live on his own Twitch channel.

Edited by Atul S
