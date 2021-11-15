"Meet this wonderful bunch": Twitter erupts after Minecraft streamer Tubbo's meet-up with Quackity, 5up, Eret and more

Tubbo, one of the most well-known Minecraft streamers, recently flew to the US to meet some of his friends. On November 14, he tweeted photos of himself alongside Quackity, 5up and many other fellow Minecraft streamers.

There were several rumors floating around regarding Tubbo going to the US, and they came true when he surprised his followers with his recent tweets. In the US, he met with fellow Minecraft streamer Quackity, 5up, Eret, Ranboo and others. Fans of all these streamers erupted with joy upon seeing them meet face-to-face.

Tubbo @TubboTWO Meet this wonderful bunch last night :D

Had some of the best food I’ve ever had also :)

Gonna put more photos on Instagram :P Meet this wonderful bunch last night :DHad some of the best food I’ve ever had also :)Gonna put more photos on Instagram :P https://t.co/wRqErTUyrv

Fans and Minecraft streamers react to Tubbo's tweet

There were many humorous and exciting replies to Tubbo's tweets regarding him meeting fellow Minecraft streamers in the US.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @TubboTWO I am so much taller than the lot of you @TubboTWO I am so much taller than the lot of you

TommyInnit, a famous Minecraft streamer and good friend of Tubbo, joked about their height, stating he's taller than them. TommyInnit previously joked about his disappointment regarding Tubbo going to the US.

Ph1LzA, one of the oldest Minecraft streamers and a friend of Tubbo, also mentioned their height in a positive light by referring to the group as "kings".

Karl Jacobs replied to Tubbo's photo, hoping they were having fun.

5up expressed his joy at not being the shortest in the group photo.

smeegsmack guy @Sneegsnag @TubboTWO I can’t wait to ruin the average height of these photos @TubboTWO I can’t wait to ruin the average height of these photos

Sneegsnag joked about the short height of streamers in the photo. Sneeg, who is tall, joked about ruining the average height of the photos, as he plans to meet up with Tubbo soon.

larri @larrayxo @TubboTWO I crouched for this photo I promise I’m not a short king @TubboTWO I crouched for this photo I promise I’m not a short king

Larray shared that he crouched for this photo and assured people that he is not that short.

A few hours ago Eret posted several photos on Twitter of a meet-up with Tubbo. Eret, Tubbo, Crumbs and others spent time at the beach.

Crumbs, a rising streamer and a social media influencer, also posted photos of Tubbo and others as they enjoyed themselves on the beach.

Edited by Siddharth Satish