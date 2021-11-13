"I kept my promise": Minecraft streamers TommyInnit, Ranboo, and others react to Tubbo reaching USA

Popular Minecraft content creator Tubbo recently posted a photo stating that he "kept his promise" and made it to America.

Rumors of Tubbo going to the US have been floating around for a while. He usually spoke about it on streams and when he was with Ranboo. Soon after Ranboo's departure to the US, Tubbo surprised his fans on Twitter hinting that he might make a trip to the States as well. On November 12, he finally tweeted:

Tubbo @TubboLive I MADE IT TO AMERICA!!

I KEPT MY PROMISE!!!!! I MADE IT TO AMERICA!!I KEPT MY PROMISE!!!!! https://t.co/j5cI8VF6xh

Reactions to Minecraft streamer Tubbo reaching the US

Tubbo's tweet about him reaching the US blew up with thousands of fans reacting to the news. Minecraft streamers and fans from both the US and UK fought over their beloved streamer in jest:

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @TubboLive You are becoming what we vowed to protect the world against @TubboLive You are becoming what we vowed to protect the world against

TommyInnit, one of Tubbo's best friends and famous Minecraft streamer, expressed his disappointment over Tubbo going to the US. He also refused to watch Tubbo's US stream and wanted him to come back.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive Omw see you in a week @TubboLive Omw see you in a week

Ranboo, a well-known Minecraft streamer and ex-roommate of Tubbo in the UK, replied to Tubbo about meeting him in a week. He too recently returned to his home in the US after a fun-filled trip to the UK.

Dream humorously replied to TommyInnit declaring that Tubbo has now been claimed by Americans. He also said that GeorgeNotFound is next on the list.

Karl Jacobs, another well-known Minecraft streamer, expressed his joy over Tubbo coming to the US.

Eret welcomed Tubbo and is looking forward to meeting him soon.

JustVurb jokingly speculated that Tubbo might be hanging out with Dream already. He compared the background of a photo of Dream with that of Tubbo's recently uploaded photo.

Aimsey, a rising streamer and a good friend of Tubbo's, was excited at the prospect of meeting Tubbo soon. She too will be flying to the US.

Tubbo @TubboTWO Me and the captain o7 Me and the captain o7 https://t.co/LdB1w0iUq6

A few moments ago, Tubbo tweeted a photo of him meeting Captain Sparkles during his trip to the US.

