“Guess where I am going”: Twitter erupts as Minecraft streamer Tubbo hints at his next destination

Tubbo is a well-known streamer in the Minecraft content community and has millions of followers on both Twitch and YouTube. He is one of the main characters in all the story arcs of the popular server, Dream SMP, and recently won his first Minecraft Championship as well. Just a few hours ago, he tweeted hinting that he is going somewhere, and many fans speculated he's traveling to the US.

Ranboo came from the US to meet Tubbo and other Minecraft streamers living in the UK. He lived with Tubbo for four months and recently returned back home. Rumors of Tubbo also going to the US have been floating around for days, until he tweeted this hours ago.

Tubbo @TubboTWO GUESS WHERE IM GOING RN!!!!!!!! GUESS WHERE IM GOING RN!!!!!!!!

Reactions from other Minecraft streamers and fans to Tubbo's exhilarating tweet

Many fans of Tubbo became excited about the tweet and replied that he was going to the US. Rumors and hints were floating around for many days about Tubbo's trip, however, getting a hint from the man himself got his fans elated. Other Minecraft streamers also humorously replied to the tweet.

Philza, a famous Minecraft streamer, jokingly replied that Tubbo might be going to the bathroom.

5up, a rising Minecraft streamer just replied to Tubbo's tweet with a smiley face. He lives in the US; hence he mysteriously tweeted with an emoji, to which Tubbo replied with excitement.

One of Tubbo's fan accounts replied to his tweet with an airplane emoji, to which Tubbo replied as well.

Badlinu, a rising YouTuber and musician, humorously replied to how Tubbo was going to Walmart.

serena @saladserns @TubboTWO SAFE TRAVELS BOSS MAN SEE YOU SOON!!! @TubboTWO SAFE TRAVELS BOSS MAN SEE YOU SOON!!!

Many fans and Tubbo's acquaintances also expressed excitement at the tweet, which hinted that he might be flying to the US and collaborating with Ranboo and other American Minecraft streamers.

Tubbo posts another tweet with his photo in a lounge

Tubbo @TubboTWO IN TGE LOUNGE RN EVERYTHING I SO FANCY I FEEL SO OUTA PLACE LMAO HELP IN TGE LOUNGE RN EVERYTHING I SO FANCY I FEEL SO OUTA PLACE LMAO HELP https://t.co/f3Y2ZN2Jmk

Soon enough, Tubbo posted another tweet with a close-up photo of himself sitting in a lounge, throwing fans into a frenzy once again. He humorously wrote how everything in the lounge was expensive. This made his fans even more excited and convinced that he is most definitely flying to the US.

Edited by R. Elahi