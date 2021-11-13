Minecraft streamer Technoblade officially launches his merchandise

Technoblade is one of the oldest and strongest Minecraft players and streamers of all time. He has been playing the game and posting Minecraft content on YouTube since 2013. Over the years, he has gained a lot of popularity, boasting over 9 million subscribers on YouTube, among which many are channel members.

Recently, Technoblade tweeted and streamed on YouTube, announcing the release of his new merchandise. His fans were eagerly waiting for products to launch and were overjoyed when they dropped.

After Technoblade was diagnosed with cancer, his fans and friends showed support and love by buying his merchandise.

Reactions to Minecraft streamer Technoblade's merchandise launch

Technoblade's merchandise stream on YouTube

While tweeting about the merchandise launch, Technoblade streamed on his YouTube and played some games on Hypixel with his followers. He revealed the server in which he was playing, and hundreds of his fans joined in immediately.

They played various games on the server while Technoblade kept showing the countdown timer on the merchandise site.

He told various stories about the merchandise. One was about pre-order emails with passwords to the site and how people faithfully didn't leak it. Technoblade kept playing different minigames on the server and marketed his clothing line-up to his followers.

Reactions to Technoblade's merchandise announcement tweet

Technoblade @Technothepig MERCH IS OUT GO GO GO technoblade.com MERCH IS OUT GO GO GO technoblade.com

After the countdown timer was off, Technoblade's merchandise site was accessible by all. Technoblade tweeted and announced his merchandise launch and excitedly urged his followers to buy it. Many fellow Minecraft streamers and their fans expressed excitement over his tweet.

TommyInnit, a famous Minecraft streamer, replied to Technoblade's tweet sarcastically, hinting at how Technoblade rarely tweets on Twitter.

TapL, another well-known Minecraft content creator, replied to Technoblade, joking about funding Technoblade's plan for world domination.

TapL, another well-known Minecraft content creator, replied to Technoblade, joking about funding Technoblade's plan for world domination.

Captain Puffy, another known Minecraft streamer, supported Techoblade by ordering his merchandise.

Wolfy, a great artist and streamer, replied to Technoblade's tweet stating that he would buy the merchandise on his brother's birthday.

Faye. Check pinned @BuniDevil



Looking forward to my own Hoodie and Tee to come, watch my wear it where no one can see it because I don't go outside B)

Many fans asked questions about how to convince their parents to let them buy the merchandise.

Many Technoblade fans expressed excitement, posting pictures of them buying the merchandise. Some of them gave feedback on the merchandise line for adding different colors. Many joked about not having enough money to buy the merchandise but still supported the Minecraft streamer.

