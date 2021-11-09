“I miss Techno”: Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot reveals he begged Technoblade to compete in MCC All-Stars

With the Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars rapidly approaching, teams for the final MCC showdown were recently announced. One of those teams consists of famous Minecraft streamers TommyInnit, Philza, Tubbo, and Wilbur Soot. Unfortunately, one of their best friends, Technoblade, won't be participating.

Recently, Technoblade was diagnosed with cancer and is therefore mostly inactive and focussing on his health. During a recent stream, Wilbur Soot mentioned how he misses Technoblade and begged him to compete in the tournament.

Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot expresses how he begged Technoblade to compete in MCC

During his stream, someone mentioned the Minecraft Championship All-Stars in the chat, leading to Wilbur Soot talking about it for a short period of time. He mentioned that he would be teaming up with Philza, TommyInnit, and Tubbo. Soon after, he stated this around 7 seconds into the video:

I miss Techno, man. I begged him.

He then pulled his previous chats with Technoblade off stream, where they talked about the upcoming Minecraft Championship All-Stars. Wilbur Soot had asked Technoblade if he could join the tournament. Shortly into the video, he revealed that he had asked Techno:

I said: Is there any way I can convince you to play All-Stars? We'll have a lot of fun. We won't be stressful we won't play too seriously.

Wilbur Soot on his stream (Image via YouTube)

Unfortunately, Technoblade had to refuse and Wilbur explained that he completely understood Techno's situation and didn't ask him further.

Wilbur soon shifted the topic to Tubbo, who essentially fills in for Technoblade. He mentions how good Tubbo is as a player and how he fits perfectly into the 'Sleepy Bois' group, filling the shoes of Technoblade. About a minute into the video, Wilbur said:

Tubbo is always sort of an honorary sleepy boy in my eyes, he's always been one of us.

Then Wilbur Soot explains how he and other members are close to Tubbo and extremely comfortable with him. At the end of the video, Wilbur sadly mentioned that he still misses Technoblade.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

'Sleepy Bois' is an unofficial group name given to TommyInnit, Philza, Technoblade, and Wilbur Soot by their fans. Once all four of them tweeted 'Sleepy bois' simultaneously late at night, their fans noticed it and unofficially named the group. Their friendship with one another and adventures on Minecraft servers is certainly loved by many.

Edited by Atul S