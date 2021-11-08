"There's no ARG": Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot debunks fan theories for his new ARG

Wilbur Soot is a famous Minecraft content creator, mainly known for his story arc on the famed Minecraft's Dream SMP server. He also takes an interest in creating ARG stories (Alternate Reality Game). He recently spoke to his chat during a livestream and addressed the speculation of a new ARG being created.

A few weeks earlier on Tubbo's stream, well-known Minecraft streamer TommyInnit got a call from Wilbur Soot and behaved oddly throughout the livestream. Fans witnessed this and began speculating that it could be hinting at a new ARG being created by Wilbur Soot.

Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot shuts down ARG speculations

Wilbur Soot recently discussed the chances of a potential new ARG on a Twitch livestream while chatting with his followers. He stated 11 seconds into the video:

"It's a hard thing to touch on. Because I will make an ARG soon but I just haven't yet."

He mentioned that people may not believe him because he usually never talks about the ARG. But he assured fans that there is no ARG at the moment.

Wilbur Soot on his stream (Image via YouTube/Canooon)

Wilbur Soot later spoke about how he can be weird at times when he goofs around with his fellow Minecraft streamers. This could also explain TommyInnit's strange behavior during the stream. He stated:

"When I start doing weird things on other people's streams, that's not because I'm creating some detailed narrative. I'm just bored."

aly🌓🐝 @picckl WILBUR SOOT REALLY APOLOGIZED FOR TRICKING US WITH THE "ARG" BY SAYING HE WAS IN A SILLY GOOFY MOOD WILBUR SOOT REALLY APOLOGIZED FOR TRICKING US WITH THE "ARG" BY SAYING HE WAS IN A SILLY GOOFY MOOD

However, Soot later apologized and declared that there will be an ARG in the future, but the incident with TommyInnit wasn't a part of it. But he also assured viewers that the new one will live up to expectations and told them to wait until the real ARG appears:

"I will have an ARG. Save your YouTube analysing for when I do have one. And you'll know, I'll appear in it like in the last one."

Soot also expressed that he wanted to do an ARG with Ranboo, who is unfortunately no longer in the UK.

Edited by Siddharth Satish