"I was hacked": Minecraft streamer TommyInnit embarrassed after showing his search history while live on stream

On October 17, 2021 — Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons went live, only to end up embarrassed by the reveal of his search history when he went to look something up for a bit on YouTube.

This on-stream mishap led to the young content creator making a joke about the bit on Twitter.

Tommy is well known for having this type of humor while his audience enjoys embarrassing bits like this as much, if not more than he does. This sense of humor is prevalent in seconds as soon as viewers come across one of his videos. His content spans from vlogs, challenges, skits, and edited cuts of his streams on the popular Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP).

He collaborates on his content with several other creators from the multiplayer servers he's joined. These content creators include, but aren't limited to: Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, and Ranboo.

TommyInnit tweets out, embarrassed of his search history being revealed on stream

On Sunday, October 17, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons tweeted out embarrassed after his search history revealed some intriguing past searches while Tommy was live on stream.

His search history revealed some interesting searches about his friend and fellow content creator, George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson. These searches inquired about a couple of odd topics, including the former's deleted TikTok.

His tweet poked fun at the reveal on stream, jokingly stating:

"i- i promise i've never searched this. i... i was hacked. guys i was hacked."

TommyInnit @tommyinnit i- i promise i've never searched this. i... i was hacked. guys i was hacked i- i promise i've never searched this. i... i was hacked. guys i was hacked https://t.co/8b0pXNMMQG

Several other content creators have replied to the tweet, making fun of the search history reveal. These creators include Charlie "Slimecicle" Dalgleish, Noah "Foolish Gamers" Brown, Karl Jacobs, and Jschlatt.

Foolish Gamers @FoolishGamers_ @tommyinnit That was in my search history too!! I'm glad to hear the hacker didn't just target me 👍👍 @tommyinnit That was in my search history too!! I'm glad to hear the hacker didn't just target me 👍👍

Also Read

While the search history reveal was entirely accidental, it still made for an excellent on-stream spot and an even better tweet for creators and audiences to engage with afterward.

Edited by R. Elahi