"Thank you so much": Minecraft streamer TommyInnit expresses gratitude to his fans after reaching 11 million subscribers on YouTube

On Sunday, October 17, 2021 — Tommy “TommyInnit” Simons tweeted out thanking his fans and subscribers for reaching 11 million subscribers on his main channel.

Tommy has been one of the most successful young content creators on the platform to date. He’s most well-known for his streams, as well as his content and vlogs on YouTube. His vlog channel, especially, has been revered lately as some of his most entertaining content.

He’s also very well known for being one of the first members to initiate the lore that has become the face of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (“SMP”).

He often streams with friends and fellow creators that he’s met through the infamous multiplayer server. These content creators include, but aren’t limited to: Toby “Tubbo” Smith, Will “Wilbur Soot” Gold, George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson, Phil “Ph1LzA” Watson, Alex “Quackity,” and Ranboo.

TommyInnit thanks his fans for 11 million subscribers on YouTube

The young content creator has been on a seemingly never-ending rise in popularity, earning his place as one of the highest grossing streamers on Twitch.

Tommy hit 10 million subscribers in early July 2021. Only a handful of months later, he’s broken another milestone and is well on his way to breaking several more.

Tommy tweeted out earlier this morning thanking his fans for helping him hit this milestone, saying:

“11 MILLION!! Thank you so much :))”

tommy @tommyaltinnit 11 MILLION!! Thank you so much :))

Several content creators have replied to the tweet, expressing their pride in the young content creator’s success. These include: Scott “Smajor” Major, Ryan “Krinios,” Eryn “Cyberonyx,” and a handful of others.

Scott Smajor @Smajor1995 @tommyaltinnit Killing it as usual! Wouldn't expect anything less! Keep doing amazing things ❤️ @tommyaltinnit Killing it as usual! Wouldn't expect anything less! Keep doing amazing things ❤️

This milestone is far from the last for the young content creator. His audience is incredibly loyal and will stick with him until he decides to move forward from streaming.

