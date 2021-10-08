"I'm leaving the internet": Minecraft Streamer Ranboo jokes about quitting and delivering content through calls

On October 6, 2021, Ranboo tweeted out in response to Clay "Dream", stating that he would quit the internet and deliver his content through phone calls and telegrams.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff dream @dreamwastaken @Ranboosaysstuff @Punztw @Twitch I saw his cheeks with a smile for hours at a time 😫 @Ranboosaysstuff @Punztw @Twitch I saw his cheeks with a smile for hours at a time 😫 Yeah ok im leaving the internet. My content is now going to be delivered through various phone calls and telegrams twitter.com/dreamwastaken/… Yeah ok im leaving the internet. My content is now going to be delivered through various phone calls and telegrams twitter.com/dreamwastaken/…

Ranboo is known for having a sarcastic, quick-witted humor, so this tweet was nothing out of the ordinary for his fans. Aside from his personality as a content creator, he has been most communally beloved and recognized for his part in the whitelisted Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP).

The seventeen-year-old faceless streamer was one of the first members of the server to truly live out their in-game character. Ranboo's character, like several others, has developed so much that it's garnered its own alternate reality game, "Enderwalk ARG."

His most viewed content are the videos he collaborates on with other members of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer. These streamers include Toby "Tubbo" Smith, George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, and Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson.

Ranboo tweets out joking about quitting the internet due to a lewd joke made by Dream

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021 — Ranboo tweeted out a jest towards a lewd joke made about George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson. The lighthearted tweet stated that he would be leaving the internet and uploading his future content through telegrams.

Without context, the tweet can look a bit jarring. Rest assured, there's plenty of contexts to explain the situation behind the joke.

The thread began when Clay "Dream" responded to an official tweet from Twitch. The tweet addressed the recent security breach that exposed the earnings of several well-known streamers, stating:

Twitch @Twitch We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us.

Dream replied to the tweet by creating a parody of their response to the situation, jokingly stating:

"We can confirm that GeorgeNotFound has a fat *ss. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us."

Several friends of the faceless streamer replied to his response, demanding that he "cite his sources and provide proof for this conclusion." These included: Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Dave "Krtzyy," and Luke "Punz."

Dream replied to these tweets with a cropped image from one of George's uploads. The image naturally being a blurry shot of the latter's behind.

Ranboo replied to the image, asking with faux desperation why he even had this image saved in his phone to begin with. He asks:

"Dream you had this image saved. Why did you have this image saved. Why do you do this. What is it all for Dream. Is it even worth it?"

Dream responded with a play on words from his previous hit song, 'Mask.' Instead of, "I wear a mask with a smile for hours at a time," he jokes: "I saw his cheeks with a smile for hours at a time."

dream @dreamwastaken @Ranboosaysstuff @Punztw @Twitch I saw his cheeks with a smile for hours at a time 😫 @Ranboosaysstuff @Punztw @Twitch I saw his cheeks with a smile for hours at a time 😫

Also Read

This reply is the final straw for the 17-year-old streamer Ranboo, as his iconic response to this lewd parody jokingly states that he'll be leaving the internet and relying on telegrams and phone calls to deliver his future uploads.

SMP and Ranboo fans should rest assured as the streamer is not quitting the internet any time soon!

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi