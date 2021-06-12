Everything fans need to know about Minecraft Streamer TommyInnit's two new Guinness World Records

Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons has recently added to the vast list of accomplishments he's made as a streamer with not one, but two Guinness World Records.

He's most well known not only for his accomplishments as a young streamer, but also for his Minecraft content, and his contributions to friend and fellow creator, Dream's Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

Tommy's respectable accomplishments with subscriber growth and live viewers have simply been achievements that have been honored through word of mouth up to this point.

On June 10th, 2021, Guinness World Records tweeted out congratulating the young creator for the now official world records that he holds for those accomplishments.

CONGRATS TO @tommyinnit 🎉



- The most followed Minecraft channel on @Twitch - 5,296,209



- The most viewers of a Minecraft gameplay livestream on Twitch - 650,237 on January 20, 2021



💪💪💪 https://t.co/ZxWbbdK1Ej pic.twitter.com/zK9fBtXeZl — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 10, 2021

He received the official world records for both the most followed Minecraft Channel on Twitch, rounding out at 5,296,209 subscribers. He also earned the record for the most viewers on a Minecraft-related livestream, which topped at about 650,237 live viewers on January 20th, 2021.

TommyInnit's Guinness World Record Achievements

(Image via Guinness World Records on Twitter)

The first of the two records is attributed to his nearly six million followers on Twitch. While he receives this official record, he's also, separately from these records, held the distinction for being the most followed English Twitch Streamer in the entire United Kingdom.

Both of these accomplishments are unfathomable for a creator that's only seventeen years old. But they're well deserved and well earned, as this young, hard working creator spent nearly all of quarantine working alongside his friend, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, to grow his channel and audience.

Tommy, however, wasn't the one to submit these records to Guinness. It was Jack "JackSucksAtLife" Massey that applied for these records on Tommy's behalf.

Jack has been no stranger to setting and breaking his own Guinness World Records. He recently broke his own record for the most YouTube Channels over 100,000 subscribers owned by an individual on January 22nd, 2021. He has nine semi-active, or completely active, channels.

In a video titled, "I got a Guinness World Record with TommyInnit," Jack explains how and why he took interest in applying for these records on behalf of Tommy;

"At this point, I've got quite a bit of experience with Guinness World Records. But now that I've got a few records of my own under my belt, I thought a fun new series I could do is helping my famous friends get some Guinness World Records as well. Starting with, the one and only, TommyInnit."

"I first met Tommy in 2019 when he had three-thousand subscribers, and he attended a JacksSucksAtLife Meet & Greet. I had no idea who he was at the time. Since then, he has had quite a couple of years on YouTube. Now, he has five times more subscribers than me. The key to helping Tommy get a couple Guinness World Records is basically finding out what records he's already set, and then making it official by getting him a couple of these super fancy certificates. I began doing a bunch of research trying to find any possible record that Tommy might have already set. After a while, I found a few possibilities. "

The two worked together, going over his respective achievements and shedding light on the process that goes into applying for a world record.

Tommy's become one of the most well known and recognizable creators on the platform over the years. His evident hard work and steps towards branching out his content towards a multi-genre approach, sheds no doubt that this young creator has only started his vast list of achievements with these two Guinness World Records.

