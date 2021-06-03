"It was absolutely mental": Minecraft Streamer Tubbo opens up about his recent skydiving experience

Minecraft Streamer Toby "Tubbo" Smith recently conquered hby of heights through skydiving alongside his friends and fellow creators Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons and Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold, in a vlog that went live on June 1st, 2021.

Tubbo is most well known for his contributions to the Minecraft Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") and for his close-knit friendships with Tommy and Jack, amongst other members of the server. Tubbo has often featured in vlogs that either of them record for their channels; as the three of them live rather close to each other in the United Kingdom.

Tommy uploaded a vlog titled, "I Pushed Tubbo Out Of A Plane..." which features the three vlogging their experience before and after making the spontaneous decision to skydive for the first time. Viewers could see that Tubbo was visibly distressed about the prospect of conquering his immense fear of heights and skydiving.

As a result, he didn't talk as much about his thoughts and experiences during the vlog. However, fans need not fret, as Tubbo opened up in detail about conquering his fear in a stream that went live not long after the vlog was released.

Tubbo talks on stream about his experience being afraid of heights, and skydiving

After a stream chat message asks, "you went skydiving?" Tubbo nonchalantly replies with;

"You went skydiving? Oh yeah, Tommy pushed me out a plane. That's what I couldn't tell you guys about. It was terrifying."

Another chat message states, "you looked so nervous in the skydiving vlog." Tubbo vocalizes the extent of his fear that viewers only saw in the vlog, saying;

"You don't even know the half of it! You don't know the half of it, chat. Jesus. It was terrifying. I was terrified. It's safe to say positively, and utterly, terrified is exactly how I would put it."

When the chat inquires if he would skydive again, he replies;

"Skydiving? No shot, chat. No shot we're doing skydiving again anytime soon. No way! No way in hell! Maybe in the future, yeah I guess, but not anytime soon."

Tubbo then begins to recollect his experience boarding the plane before skydiving;

"The weirdest thing about skydiving, though, is that I was very stressed out until we got in the plane, and then I was like, "ok, well... did that now!" It was very, very like... it was very stressful as soon as I got on the plane, and then on the plane I was just like, "oh pretty view, let's not think about jumping out of the plane." So I was just thinking about the pretty view."

He even talks about what happened after he landed safely on the ground, including him throwing up in a taxi cab afterwards on the ride home;

"Yeah... it was quite a lot. I threw up in a taxi on the way home though! There's some behind-the-scenes content for you. I went the entire day without throwing up, but in the taxi on the way home... it was too much. It was too much for me, and the stomach finally gave up. It's good to be outside your comfort zone, but not that outside your comfort zone."

Tubbo even reveals that he has uncut footage of him jumping out of the plane, but doesn't want to relive it;

"I don't want to relive me jumping out a plane. If you want, I can try and... well, because I have the uncut footage of my jump downloaded of just me jumping out a plane. I have the uncut version just on my PC. So, I can possibly get that."

When the chat asks if he cried during the skydiving experience, he answers;

"No! It doesn't even feel like falling, chat. That's the weird thing. That's the weird thing, it doesn't even feel like falling. After the first five seconds, it feels so unlike falling that you're like, "wait what?"

Hopefully, fans will get to see the uncut footage of Tubbo jumping out of the plane someday. Regardless, people are incredibly proud of him for his immense bravery towards experiencing something that's regarded as an acrophobic's greatest nightmare.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod