"Please don't let us die, Dream would be very upset!": Minecraft stars TommyInnit, Jack Manifold and Tubbo go skydiving in latest vlog

The popular Minecraft trio of Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, Toby "Tubbo" Smith and Jack Manifold recently indulged in an entertaining bit of daredevilry by deciding to go skydiving, much to the amusement of their fans.

In TommyInnit's latest vlog, which is hilariously titled "I pushed Tubbo out of a plane," the trio's recent skydiving experience is brought to life in glorious detail and rather humorous fashion.

I have never been this high pic.twitter.com/I54pvSvZzS — Tom Simons (@tomsimons) June 1, 2021

From providing fans with a glimpse into the entire process that preceded their thrilling jump to highlighting their priceless expressions of fear and anxiety, Tommy's latest vlog ended up raking in a massive amount of views and likes within moments of its release.

Fans react as TommyInnit takes to the skies in latest vlog ft. Tubbo and Jack Manifold

In an attempt to focus more on vlog-based content, TommyInnit recently created a new Twitter account by the name of Tom Simons in order to keep fans in the loop with timely details pertaining to his upcoming series of vlogs.

He recently inaugurated his account with the launch of a highly entertaining skydiving video, a majority of which centered around capturing Tubbo's plight and nervousness, prior to their 14,000 feet jump.

Apart from providing a glimpse at the training regimen required, viewers were also treated to wholesome conversations between the skydiving personnel and TommyInnit.

At one particular juncture, Tommy came up with a tongue-in-cheek response after being asked how he earned more than 9 million subscribers and how much money he earns by streaming Minecraft for a living:

"I just went around being incredibly cool ! Billions! Yeah I do, real , that's why I can't afford to die like James Bond!"

Once on the plane, one of the skydivers surprisingly revealed that he enjoyed watching Dream's videos, particularly the Manhunt ones.

This prompted Jack Manifold and TommyInnit to hilariously reply:

"Please don't let us die for Dream would be very upset . We're really jumping out of a plane with a Dream stan!"

What followed next were glorious shots of the trio's skydiving experience, which undoubtedly proved to be the highlight of the video.

After landing, TommyInnit summed up his experience with a classic and sarcastic display of his trademark wit, as he rejoiced after receiving his skydiving certificate:

"Yeah that was pretty fantastic! I reckon so. It's nothing like my wifes but it was okay! I got the paper, it made nearly dying worth it!"

In light of the highly entertaining vlog, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions from fans:

TOMMY MAKES PRIDE 1000% FUNNIER pic.twitter.com/b7ew5CYob9 — ## harry (@innitisms) June 1, 2021

look timeline i’m sorry but as soon as i saw tommy this guy was the first dude i thought of #TomSimons if u guys came from the tag and saw this i am so sorry pic.twitter.com/khofNiseFc — megan! (@discduomellohi) June 1, 2021

the funniest thing is tommy filming a sky diving video only to be recognised by multiple people and then jump out of the plane with a guy who liked dreams manhunt videos jesus christ dream smp is taking over — jess :D (@mellohibench) June 1, 2021

c!tubbo trying to decide if he should exile c!tommy circa december 2020 #tomsimons pic.twitter.com/TScXoOQRDF — echo || LORE ART POSTED (@cutewolf360) June 1, 2021

Tommy makes dreams concert 100% funnier by stage diving pic.twitter.com/BPcCSTYQT4 — derivane (@derivan_) June 1, 2021

tommy after burning down george’s mushroom house pic.twitter.com/OXHxfvbov7 — anna ✿ pride month💖💙💜 (@dreamtbh) June 1, 2021

#TomSimons idk ab any of u but i am more than incredibly excited for everything tommy’s got and im super super happy for the summer , and it just makes me so happy to see all of them together even if we see them much :,) pic.twitter.com/aFuRPNvLNI — waffles ★ (@lesbiancatboo) June 1, 2021

tubbo's vlogs: we fed some ducks :)



tommy's vlogs: WE WENT FUCKING SKYDIVING FUCKING SUBSCRIBE RIGHT THE FUCK NOW I ALMOST DIED



clingyduo <3 — ## niki 🌙 (@crimeboysorigin) June 1, 2021

AND HE'S WEARING THE FUCKING PHILZA MERCH EVEN WHEN SKYDIVING OF COURSE pic.twitter.com/ikCmskyJOH — mellow ₊+ loves tommy so much (@ranboosavedme) June 1, 2021

is it a bird? a plane? no, it's tommy fucking innit — ikandoit (@Ikandoit1) June 1, 2021

tubbo in the tubbo in the

military vlog skydiving vlog pic.twitter.com/Tbhrf7Rm8f — tanzima (@mellohicrown) June 1, 2021

the #TomSimons vlog was incredibly well done and funny, it is so amzing how tommy with 17 years old has made all of these amzing content, he payed for a military course and skydiving, filmed two povs, invited his friends just to have fun, so excited to see what is next to come <3 — # chi ! (@thebenchtrio) June 1, 2021

#TomSimons dude those were fucking INCREDIBLE !!! you’re only 17 and you’ve put so much fucking effort into your work and it’s payed off so so much. cant wait for next tuesday because THAT WAS SO COOL !!! :D pic.twitter.com/pfE6srcYY9 — zoë (@softlanterns) June 1, 2021

I FEEL SO BAD LAUGHING I'M SORRY TUBBO pic.twitter.com/4R18xUz9Gn — finn | proud inniter (@finnyataa) June 1, 2021

What made the occasion all the more joyous was the fact that apart from the skydiving vlog, TommyInnit simultaneously released another entertaining military assault course vlog which featured none other than GeorgeNotFound.

Replete with memorable moments and wholesome camaraderie, TommyInnit's recent vlogs seem to have struck quite a chord with fans as they eagerly await the promising treasure trove of vlog-based content that lies ahead.