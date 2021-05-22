"I was bullied about it at school": Minecraft star TommyInnit opens up about his popularity and family in candid interview with Anthony Padilla

Popular YouTuber Anthony Padilla recently sat down for an entertaining segment with the famous Minecraft trio of Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, Ranboo and Niki Nihachu.

Known for his popular "I spent a day" series, Anthony Padilla's latest YouTube video included candid interactions with some of Minecraft's most popular faces.

From tackling issues such as online fame and privacy to discussing the possibility of a Ranboo face reveal, the interview was replete with memorable moments.

Leading from the front was a characteristically energetic TommyInnit, who provided several amusing insights into his life beyond the camera.

TommyInnit, Niki Nihachu and Ranboo steal the show in Anthony Padilla's latest interview

Anthony Padilla's recent interaction with Minecrafters led to some fun and insightful revelations about the popular trio of TommyInnit, Niki Nihachu and Ranboo.

TommyInnit was at his trademark humorous self throughout the interaction, making wisecracks and sharing amusing stories about his personal life with relative ease.

On being asked about his early YouTube days, TommyInnit explained that he stopped uploading to his very first channel after being bullied about it at school:

"I had a channel before this called channelnutpig and then I stopped uploading on there because I was bullied about it at school, when I was like quite young, like it was these sh*t Minecraft videos . I would've been like twelve or thirteen."

He also recounted his most bizarre interaction with a hater, who once randomly approached him in public and started shouting about how "sh*t" his channel was:

"I had a hater once up to me once and go like your channel is a**. I was like 'what'? And then me and my friend kind of just lost our sh*t. He got really angry and was like 'it's sh*t!'. It's fair enough if you don't like someone but to shout it like he must have really been in the portion of viewers that found me annoying at first. It was like so bizarre."

One of the most hilarious segments was when Anthony Padilla asked TommyInnit about his equation with his parents.

In response, the 17-year-old sheepishly recounted what it was like for his parents, especially "MotherInnit," to hear him swear in front of thousands of viewers on a regular basis:

"My parents have always been super super supportive . I mean even before this recording you heard me go 'Mum I'm recording'! I can't shout mum too loud or she will just come in. There was a point where they were like 'why is he swearing so much?' and then they were like 'oh okay' he has a 100,000 people watching him so we'll let him get away with it. So mum goes to bed and the amount of texts I have going like 'I'm going to murder you in the morning!"

From Niki revealing her interest in studying psychology to TommyInnit hoping to start a career in stand-up comedy someday, Anthony Padilla's interview certainly provided fans with a candid glimpse into the lives of their favorite Minecrafters.