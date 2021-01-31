Twitch streamer Nihachu opens up on eating disorders, earns support online

Popular German YouTuber and Twitch personality Nihachu recently penned a Twitlonger addressing many issues that have come to her attention. Nihachu bears all in a heartfelt message to everyone out there while talking about the harm caused when people are insensitive to others who suffer from eating disorders or body dysmorphia.

Note: Nihachu's message contains a trigger warning for eating disorders, body dysmorphia and body image. Those uncomfortable reading about said topics, please refrain from doing so.

Also read: Logan Paul talks about his plans to leave California, says he's ready for the "next chapter."

Nihachu's message about body image

First twitlonger, TW ED, disordered eating, body image and body dysmorphia



Read: https://t.co/YHftvhWSJY — Niki (@Nihaachu) January 29, 2021

Nihachu began her statement by stating that she has long faced eating disorders and has been dealing with body dysmorphia throughout her life. As a result, the 19-year-old content creator said that she faces health issues due to a lack of nutrients in her system.

Her statement quickly moves to the negative comments that she has received in the past year:

"Lately I have seen more and more comments of people commenting negatively on my body and even though I am fully aware that that sadly is the norm as I am showing my appearance on the internet, it has gotten to a point where I wanted to say something about it."

Nihachu urged the community to be compassionate and refrain from commenting on other people's bodies. She encouraged extending support to others who might be subjected to harsh treatment by folks on the internet.

Advertisement

i commend you for being so open & honest, it takes a lot of courage, and i'm glad you're choosing to do what's best for you and your community💜 we love to see it ☺️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 30, 2021

you’re very strong for being able to speak out about this stuff, niki — emma (@hey1tsemma) January 29, 2021

love u niki, it’s not easy going through all that and you deserve to have a safe and loving community xx — erin ❦ (@WILBURSMARRIOTT) January 29, 2021

no one deserves to have their appearance belittled, i’m so sorry this all happened, everything will be ok soon, stay safe and healthy <33 — marble???? (@mellowmarble) January 29, 2021

Advertisement

ur so brave for opening up about something so personal, niki. im so sorry ppl think it’s okay to comment on your body when they have absolutely no right to. i know a lot of the online community has struggled w eds and such so thank you thank you for addressing a huge problem. <33 — meabh ✧˖ (@MXLLOHI) January 29, 2021

Pokimane and countless others streamers rallied behind Nihachu's message of love and support. It is a step in the direction of compassion, empathy, and acceptance for the Twitch community.

Also read: Revisiting "Ok Boomer" Girl Neekolul who took the internet by storm: Where is she now?