Minecraft streamer Ranboo does an eye reveal after revealing his hand on Twitter, sends fans into a frenzy

Popular Minercraft streamer Ranboo recently sent fans across the globe into a collective meltdown after he surprised them with an eye reveal, just days after casually revealing his hand online.

The 17-year old faceless sensation recently took to Twitter to share snippets from his recent IRL vlog, one of which featured a picture of him wearing his signature black leather gloves and flashing a thumbs up sign:

Screw my severe social anxiety. We doin this thing pic.twitter.com/m15sL0b3O2 — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) May 16, 2021

With more than 28,000 comments, the aforementioned hand reveal ended up garnering a massive amount of traction online.

Barely had fans recovered from his hand reveal that he decided to follow it up with an extreme close-up of his eye, much to the delight of thousands across Twitter:

Behold, the sight organ (this is the same eye lol) pic.twitter.com/kaWfk4bCtf — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) May 20, 2021

The impact of his eye reveal was such that it spawned a whole new trend online, with fans sharing the hashtag #eyes4ranboo alongside pictures of their eyes:

Great joke description person :D proud of you pic.twitter.com/qq0NBZJRhZ — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) May 20, 2021

Post his stunning eye reveal, scores of fans flocked to Twitter to react to the same via a mixture of fan art and memes.

#eyes4Ranboo takes over Twitter as Ranboo's eye reveal leads to a barrage of reactions online

One of the fastest growing Twitch streamers in the world today, Ranboo's meteoric rise in popularity over the last couple of months has been truly remarkable.

The faceless sensation created his channel in January 2020 and rapidly rose to become an integral member of the Dream SMP.

With 2.8 million followers on Twitch and an additional 2.36 million subscribers on YouTube today, Ranboo's legacy continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

Of late, his approach towards cultivating a more active social media presence has reaped rich dividends too, with his tweets going on to break the internet on a regular basis.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans assembled and came up with a slew of humorous responses to Ranboo's eye reveal:

ranboo after posting the eye photos: pic.twitter.com/tuhu2APPcx — lauren™ (@bee4ndboo) May 20, 2021

WTF HE HAS EYES pic.twitter.com/moNAGdzUc8 — replying with ranboo cat (@RanbooCat) May 20, 2021

THIS FEELS SO ILLEGAL — bri my beloved :) (@lovoviii) May 20, 2021

FAKE NEWS this is the real deal pic.twitter.com/987pWT4SBq — kat (@booologistt) May 20, 2021

I HAVE SEEN TOO MUCH /lh pic.twitter.com/WROf2Wc67V — klyn (@CR33P3RC0R3) May 20, 2021

I SPENT SO MUCH MONEY AND IT WAS WORTH IT pic.twitter.com/76wrpYHQqT — Daily Ranboo Chica (@ChicaRanboo) May 20, 2021

THEY’RE PIECING THIS POOR MAN TOGETHER LIKE A PUZZLE RANBOO — Soph (@sophiawoolleyy) May 20, 2021

slowly... we will have the full thing... slowly pic.twitter.com/LyGiDeuAPa — payton ²¹ (@fruitypayton) May 20, 2021

From having successfully piqued the interest of fans across the globe with his mysterious persona, to winning hearts online with his wholesome interactions and memorable "Enderwalking" plays in Minecraft, Ranboo continues to make waves online as an internet phenomenon.

