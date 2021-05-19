Ranboo's Minecraft skin, server, discord channel, age, and more

Some Minecraft content creators like to create a mystery around their name, face, and other personal information. Fans are always excited to get any information about them which makes their content more exciting and fun.

Ranboo is one of the content creators with a mysterious personality. Ranboo started his channel independently with no help from the big names, but he soon received recognition from popular creators and members of the Minecraft community.

This article covers everything readers need to know about Ranboo.

Who is Ranboo?

Ranboo with his iconic mask (Image via YouTube Wiki)

Ranboo is a 17-year-old Minecraft YouTube and Twitch streamer hailing from the U.S. He uploaded his first YouTube video titled "I decided to play skywars, it was a nightmare" on August 13, 2020.

There's not much info available about him because he has always stayed secretive about his personal life. However, some fans believe his first name to be "Mark," as it was jokingly revealed in one of Tubbo's Twitch streams.

Ranboo has gained over 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube with only 23 videos, whereas, on Twitch, he boasts over 2.8 million followers. In his videos and streams, fans can see him wearing his iconic black and white mask, sunglasses, and a pair of black and white gloves.

Ranboo's Minecraft skin

Ranboo's skin (Image via MCPE DL)

Ranboo's Minecraft skin is famous for wearing a black suit with a red tie. He also wears a golden crown embedded with red, green, and blue jewels. Half of his face is black with a green eye, and the other half is white with a red-eye.

On Dream SMP, he has used two skins on special occasions. Ranboo has beautiful skin from the beach episode. He also used a special Minecraft skin during the red banquet event.

Ranboo's role on the Dream SMP server

After Ranboo said in his stream that he would run for president of L'Manberg, two popular streamers, Ph1LzA and Fundy, raided his stream. After this, Dream invited him to play on his Minecraft server.

Ranboo plays a significant part in the lore of Dream SMP, a private roleplay multiplayer server created by Dream and GeorgeNotFound. He plays the character of a half-Enderman hybrid whose other half is still unknown. He suffers from memory loss problems and sometimes has difficulty remembering small details that happened a while ago.

Ranboo sometimes goes into an "Enderwalk" state similar to sleepwalking in humans. During this state, he ends up helping Dream, one of the main antagonists on the server. There are many mysteries surrounding his character, like his Enderman state taking over and thrusting the character into an Enderwalking state more often.

