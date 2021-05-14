Ranboo's Minecraft Championship controversy: Everything players need to know

Ranboo is a hugely popular Minecraft YouTuber with over 2 million subscribers.

Known by many for playing the role of a half-Enderman character with short-term memory loss, Ranboo has quickly risen to become one of the most popular personalities within the entire Dream SMP saga.

Unhappy Ranboo fans took to Twitter today after the lineup for the much-anticipated Minecraft Championship (MCC) Season 2 was announced earlier today.

Minecraft Championship Ranboo Controversy

What is the Minecraft Championship?

The Minecraft Championship (MCC for short) is an event run by Noxcrew in which a variety of big-name Minecraft YouTubers and streamers go head to head in a myriad of exciting events.

The second season of the championship is set to premiere on the 29th of May. It will be streamed by different participants as well as on the official Noxcrew Twitch channel, which can be found here.

Why are Ranboo fans unhappy about the Minecraft Championship?

Earlier today, the official lineup for the next season of the Minecraft Championship was announced via Twitter. Unfortunately, many Ranboo fans were disappointed to find out that their favorite YouTuber didn't make the cut.

Ranboo himself even jokingly tweeted about the situation, which prompted some great memes from his community.

This is awesome guys I love the mcc team announcement day its just so cool and great wow look at all of that isn't that just great and cool I love it haha — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) May 13, 2021

Once again, all of my tweets about mcc on my main are just jokes :D Do not send any hate towards the organization lol — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) May 13, 2021

Ranboo on the day of MCC pic.twitter.com/P9H112byMC — doki 💕 lovejoy enjoyer (@dokidokidraws) May 13, 2021

petition to get Ranboo to go in between MCC VC's and ask how everyone is in between games — josie 📎 (@elytragogy) May 13, 2021

oh man i can't wait for ranboo to be announced on the last team of MCC pic.twitter.com/avvoAPOyLh — pati🌱 art📌 (@keijikkuno) May 13, 2021

It’s ok to cry — Bluu/Neil 💤 (@Bluuieberri) May 13, 2021

As Minecraft Twitter continues to react to the bombshell news of the MCC's confirmed team lineup, fans are more excited than ever for the debut of the second season, which is set to feature fresh events, maps and chaos.

It's not all doom and gloom for Ranboo fans either, as they can always hope that their favorite forgetful Enderman makes the cut for a potential season 3.

Besides, Ranboo will likely be watching, enjoying and giving his thoughts about the event live with the rest of the Minecraft community as the night unfolds.

