Cave Vines in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Cave vines are due to be added to Minecraft as part of the highly anticipated 1.17 "Caves & Cliffs" update.

Unlike regular vines, cave vines possess a myriad of interesting features and unique quirks that make them stand out from pretty much any other block or item in the game.

Everything players need to know about Cave Vines in Minecraft

Where do Cave Vines Spawn in Minecraft?

Cave vines in their natural habitat of lush caves

Cave vines will typically spawn inside Lush Caves, a new type of underground cave biome that is generated underneath azalea trees. These caves are a new addition to the game with the 1.17 update.

As one would expect, cave vines typically grow from the roof of the cave and drop down to the ground as they grow longer. Players can also grow cave vines by simply using a glow berry on a block.

Glow berries can naturally be found growing from cave vines or inside Mineshaft chests. Players can collect glow berries growing from cave vines by either breaking the vine or interacting at the point the berry is growing at.

What do Cave Vines do in Minecraft?

Cave vines being grown on a farm

As of the latest Minecraft 1.17 Snapshot, there is no massive use-case for cave vines outside of being able to grow glow berries. Cave vines do, however, significantly contribute towards the natural aesthetic of lush caves as a whole.

While not a direct source of light, cave vines harbor glow berries, which are a great source of light in the otherwise hazy depths of dark underground caves.

Foxes are also known to eat glow berries. Like many other growables in Minecraft, players can use bonemeal on cave vines to force glow berries to grow.