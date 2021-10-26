Minecraft streamer TommyInnit drops cryptic hints for new Wilbur Soot ARG during Halloween stream

Wilbur Soot is also known for his extensive storytelling in Minecraft and real life. Meanwhile, Wilbur Soot ARG (alternate reality game) is one of the most controversial yet interesting forms of content put out by him.

Recently, there have been rumors of a new ARG being started by him. It involves another famous Minecraft streamer, TommyInnit.

Tommy and Wilbur are two of the big names in the Minecraft content creation community. They are some of the main characters in the famous DreamSMP.

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit may have given away new WilburSoot ARG

The rumors started on October 25, when TommyInnit was with Minecraft streamers like Tubbo, Ranboo, and a few others. Tubbo was live on his Twitch channel, and they were carving pumpkins for Halloween.

Tommy received a humourous text from Wilbur Soot during the stream, after which the former ended up calling him. Soon, he got up from his position and conversed with Wilbur off-camera.

TommyInnit talking to WilburSoot (Image via Tubbo/Twitch)

After Tommy put Wilbur on speakerphone, he said:

"You should fight them all."

Everyone was confused as Wilbur kept talking to Tommy about how he could fight everyone in the room. The latter also asked Tubbo if the camera tripods were heavy-duty enough to fight with.

Then, Wilbur instructed Tommy to stand behind Tubbo and even fall down, which the streamer surprisingly did. Wilbur spoke with chat and addressed them in a spooky voice, reminiscent of his first ARG videos:

"Hey there, Tubbo's chat, it's me, Wilbur Soot. I want to wish you all a spooky Halloween. I hope you are having a marvelous evening. I'm not."

TommyInnit behind Tubbo (Image via Tubbo/Twitch)

Soon after, Wilbur Soot instructed Tommy to go outside and talk to him. After a lot of heated conversation, the latter finally left the room and returned after about 10 minutes.

However, TommyInnit was covered in mud and leaves and had a dead expression on his face.

TommyInnit covered in mud and expressionless (Image via Youtube)

This whole episode caused a massive wave of speculation and theories amongst fans about a new ARG started by Wilbur Soot. And this time, it seems to involve TommyInnit.

mun - ster 🎃 @dozingallium Tommy and Wilbur created an arg centred on Tommy doing exactly what Wilbur says as if he doesn't do that anyway Tommy and Wilbur created an arg centred on Tommy doing exactly what Wilbur says as if he doesn't do that anyway

jess :D @mellohibench the fact that people can’t tell whether the way tommy and wilbur were acting yesterday was because of some elaborate arg or just some random bit they decided to do randomly really says a lot about them the fact that people can’t tell whether the way tommy and wilbur were acting yesterday was because of some elaborate arg or just some random bit they decided to do randomly really says a lot about them

Cole-oween @thefloatie so. tommy was blinking in morse code. is wilbur involving tommy in the arg because i might cry with how happy that would make me so. tommy was blinking in morse code. is wilbur involving tommy in the arg because i might cry with how happy that would make me

kaAaAatz ! @tubboswrld /ARG ‼️ no wait the theory that wilbur is telling tommy to hurt himself / controlling him makes so much sense actually because in this clip wilbur tells tommy to collapse and tommy just FOLLOWS HIS ORDERS. and every time it’s played off as a bit. LIKE… /ARG ‼️ no wait the theory that wilbur is telling tommy to hurt himself / controlling him makes so much sense actually because in this clip wilbur tells tommy to collapse and tommy just FOLLOWS HIS ORDERS. and every time it’s played off as a bit. LIKE… https://t.co/ddLx3eW3RL

val @clingydt

#tommyinnit #wilbursoot so can we all agree that there’s either a new arg or a continuation of wilbur’s old editor arg? :my theory is that tommy killed someone and buried them in the back yard (continued in replies) so can we all agree that there’s either a new arg or a continuation of wilbur’s old editor arg? :my theory is that tommy killed someone and buried them in the back yard (continued in replies)

#tommyinnit #wilbursoot https://t.co/RUzjAwcu9l

Wilbur Soot's first ARG story was back in 2018, involving a YouTuber named JackSucksAtLife, in which Wilbur wanted to be his editor. This time, there are speculations that a new ARG is about to surface.

For those unaware, Wilbur Soot is a famous Minecraft content creator and music artist with nearly 6 million followers on YouTube.

Edited by Ravi Iyer