Minecraft streamer TommyInnit's latest meet-up with Tubbo, Ranboo, Wilbur Soot, and Jack Manifold breaks Twitter

On September 15, 2021 Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons posted a now-viral group picture of Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, and Ranboo on Twitter.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit OUR MAIN GOAL IS TO BLOW UP OUR MAIN GOAL IS TO BLOW UP https://t.co/GWAOLWARkm

The group of streamers are no stranger to meeting up spontaneously and collaborating on a vlog or two for each other's channels. However, this instance was a bit more calculated than just a friendly meet-up.

Wilbur Soot posted a few shots of the studio where the group likely took the initial picture posted on Twitter.

The studio appears to be a photography studio of sorts. It's unlikely they rented out this elaborate studio just to take a picture and tease the meet-up on Twitter.

This thought has led to speculation among fans that a bigger project is currently being worked on between the five streamers. Regardless, fans are elated to see their favorite streamers meeting up and filming together.

TommyInnit's tweet blows up on Twitter

On September 15, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons tweeted a group photo of himself alongside some of his friends, and fellow streamers, currently residing in the United Kingdom. These include: Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold, and Ranboo.

The tweet was a photo of the five streamers with a caption referencing an old viral video from, "Vine":

"OUR MAIN GOAL IS TO BLOW UP"

The tweet has garnered love and attention from fans and fellow creators alike. Dave "Krtzyy", Connor "ConnorEatsPants", George "Spifey" Anderson, Alex "Quackity", and Corpse Husband are just some of the several content creators that have replied to the initial tweet.

Fans have been sharing their love for the recent group picture as well. The initial tweet has over 156.3k likes, 9,884 retweets, and 2,308 quote tweets. These numbers reach higher and higher each time the page is refreshed.

Also Read

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for latest Minecraft videos!

Edited by R. Elahi