Minecraft streamer Tubbo releases new song, "Life By The Sea"

On August 27, Minecraft streamer Toby "Tubbo" Smith premiered his new song, "Life By The Sea".

Tubbo is an English Minecraft YouTuber and streamer widely known for his contributions to Dream's Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

His content is usually comprised of his stream highlights. He often streams himself alongside his friends and fellow creators, Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, and Ranboo.

HERE GOES NOTHING!!! Life By The Sea is Premiering Now! really hope you guys like it ahha https://t.co/lqyqzJ82FE — Tubbo (@TubboLive) August 27, 2021

"Life By The Sea" is Tubbo's musical debut. He hasn't released any other music prior to this, but always showed interest in his friend's musical careers, and the possibility of beginning his own.

Tubbo premieres his new song, "Life By The Sea"

Tubbo's newly released song officially premiered on August 27. "Life By The Sea" had been a highly anticipated, work-in-progress for months project, leading up to its release.

My song comes out in 14 hours...

oh crap pic.twitter.com/fWUdFA5EaR — Tubbo (@TubboLive) August 27, 2021

After more than a few musical teasers to his audience, the song was finally released on Friday, August 27. "Life By The Sea" is out now on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The song is sentimental but also upbeat and gives a real look at the young creator's rise to fame in the streaming community. The song also portrays how that change has affected his life.

Although he loves doing what he does, he also enjoys the simplicity that comes from the break he can take in his "Life by the Sea".

Several other streamers have shown their support following the release of the streamer's new song. Alex "Quackity," Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin, Charlie "Slimecicle" Dalgleish, Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Dan "DanTDM" Middleton, and Ranboo have all replied to the initial tweet promoting his new song.

Tubbo hasn't made any huge statements about the song, or the creative process behind it, but thanked his fans and friends with a brief message:

"This song has been such a huge passion of mine of the last 6 months thank you everyone so much for letting me create what I love!"

