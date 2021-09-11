Minecraft streamer Ranboo celebrates one-year anniversary of his channel

On September 10, 2021 Ranboo posted a sentimental tweet commemorating the one-year anniversary of the first upload on his channel. The seventeen-year-old faceless streamer is best known for his contributions to the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP).

Ranboo is often regarded as one of the first members of the multiplayer server to give his character a backstory and non-human characteristics. This start to character-building would affect the entirety of the server, as the rest of the members would follow in his footsteps, and develop their in-game characters towards what they are now.

Ranboo's most beloved content are the uploads he collaborates on with other members of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP). Including, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, and Floris "Fundy".

On September 10, Ranboo tweeted out a heartwarming message to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the upload that began his career in content creation.

A year ago today I created a little short video that started my content creation journey. A year ago today I had 0 followers on basically all platforms. When I first uploaded the video I had no idea what would happen, but I never expected all of this. I got so incredibly lucky// — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) September 10, 2021

The series of touching tweets read:

"A year ago today I created a little short video that started my content creation journey. A year ago today I had 0 followers on basically all platforms. When I first uploaded the video I had no idea what would happen, but I never expected all of this."

"I got so incredibly lucky and I really cannot thank all of you enough for the past year. You guys have been able to do so much good not just for me but for many many people around the world. I’m in disbelief that it has actually lasted a year, because I honestly never expected it to last this long."

"So thank you. Thank you for literally letting me live out my dream, and thank you for still being here a whole year later. I have so many cool plans for the future and I really hope that you guys enjoy. I honestly cannot thank you guys enough for the past year."

"Seriously. Thank you for letting me be a guy that’s able to do something. Thank you."

Ranboo's series of sentimental tweets garnered nothing but love from fans, friends, and fellow content creators.

Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Scott "Smajor1995" Major, Dave "Krtzyy," George "Spifey" Anderson, and Antfrost all replied to the initial tweet with support and love for their friend and fellow content creator.

You a good man Ranboo — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) September 10, 2021

Very proud to see how far you've come! From being that random person in my emails who I banned from MCC, to the CC you are now is crazy! Keep it up dude ❤️ — Scott Smajor (@Smajor1995) September 10, 2021

proud of u boss its only up from here pic.twitter.com/n0oM13V38B — Dave (@Krtzyy) September 10, 2021

You’re doing amazing dude, it’s been insane watching your growth as a cc from just a year ago. Very deserved and can’t wait to see where you’re headed in the future :) — Antfrost (@NotAntfrost) September 10, 2021

it’s an incredible achievement — Spifey (@Spifeyy) September 10, 2021

Fans have equally expressed their thanks and pride towards the seventeen-year-old faceless streamer. The road of appreciation goes two ways, as fans have been sending gorgeous fan art and good wishes towards Ranboo.

thank you ranboo but never downplay that you built the opportunities that lead you to where you are today



you would not be where you are without us, true



but so many of us would not be where we are today without you.



thank you so much pic.twitter.com/3gwQa5mWB9 — mun (@dozingallium) September 10, 2021

you’ve had such a positive impact on the world of content in such little time, happy one year! :] — aimsey (@aimseytv) September 10, 2021

HAPPY ONE YEAR RANBOO pic.twitter.com/YLONoUa8Es — jaime (@Jamtamarts) September 10, 2021

Ranboo's career in content creation has only just begun, with no signs of the faceless streamer slowing down in the near future. Ranboo's loyal fanbase and clear drive to create content that's both fun and personal to his audience, proves that he'll be around for several more anniversaries to come.

