"Oh look who just joined": Minecraft streamer Technoblade joins Origin SMP Season 2

Technoblade has been a well-known Minecraft streamer for a long time now. He is one of the oldest and strongest Minecraft players in the game's history. He has also been an influential character in the famed Dream SMP server and had huge winstreaks in the Hypixel server. On November 17th, he joined Origins SMP server for the first time in Season 2.

Origins SMP is a well-known server housing 15 top Minecraft content creators, all having different powers depending on their Origins. Recently, when Minecraft streamers Ph1LzA and Sneegsnag were playing on the server, a familiar name popped up in the server chat. Technoblade joined the server for the first time.

Minecraft streamers Ph1LzA and Sneegsnag meet Technoblade

Ph1LzA was casually playing and streaming on the Minecraft server when Technoblade joined the game. Being good friends with him, he already knew that he would join and didn't get surprised. He sarcastically expressed his excitement at 0:09 in the stream clip:

"Oh look at that. Look who just joined. Oh my god dude, crazy. That's so wild. I wonder what he'll pick."

Then Ph1LzA and Sneegsnag went to meet Technoblade. Hilariously Technoblade got annoyed by Sneegsnag constantly sitting on his shoulder. He jokingly tried to suffocate and kill Sneegsnag to remove him from his shoulder. Technoblade stated this at 3:14 into the clip:

"I need some lava that I can sort of just barely lean into."

Technoblade on Ph1LzA stream (Image via YouTube)

Then all three of them just talked for a while when Technoblade started jumping a few times. Ph1LzA noticed his jump height, stating this at 5:32 into the clip:

"You jump pretty high, Techno, what's up with that?"

Technoblade refused to disclose any information about his powers. Later they also discovered how Technoblade has a huge liking for carrots. Sneegsnag held a golden carrot and Technoblade came up close to him, asking for it. This is hilarious from both Sneegsnag and Ph1LzA's POV.

Ph1LzA and Sneegsnag hilariously lured Technoblade with their golden carrots, hinting at their fans who were trying to figure out Technoblade's origin on the Minecraft server. Ph1LzA and Sneegsnag gradually started testing Technoblade's powers and weaknesses and figured out how high Technoblade can jump.

Technoblade on Ph1LzA stream (Image via YouTube)

Technoblade showed them by jumping on top of the Pub, surprising both of them. Sneegsnag jokingly asked Technoblade if he picked Mario Origins. Ph1LzA, despite internally knowing Technoblade's origin, sarcastically tried to decypher his origin. He explained this to his chat on 13:07 in the clip:

"You know I can't quite put a finger on it. He loves carrots..."

It is speculated that Technoblade has chosen Bunny Origin for his character in Origins SMP Season 2, but nothing is official yet.

