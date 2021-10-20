Minecraft Origins SMP Season 2: List of members, their powers, and more

Minecraft has many mods with which players can change how they play the game. There are some which lets players add new mobs to the game while others completely change the terrain of the game.

Many renowned Minecraft content creators who regularly cater interesting game content to their fans came together to play Minecraft with Origin's mod. They named the server Origin SMP and played its first season in February of 2021. But they soon lost interest in the server and stopped. Now, these known Minecraft content creators have rejuvenated the server for Season 2.

Origin's mod lets players select different types of power-ups inspired by some of the mobs in the game itself. Hence, none of them are normal human players and all of them have some special powers and weaknesses.

List of Minecraft's Origin SMP members and their powers

There are many famous Minecraft players who are on Minecraft's Origin SMP. Each has their own special abilities and weaknesses.

WilburSoot - Phantom - Can go through walls and turn invisible - but burns in sunlight

TommyInnit & Beautie_ - Avian - Permanent slow falling and increased speed - but can't eat meat

Nihachu - Merling - Can breathe and swim faster - but can't breathe on land for long.

Ranboo - Enderian - Can teleport with infinite ender pearls - but takes damage when in contact with water

Tubbo_ - Bumblebee - Can regenerate health near flowers and float upwards - can't eat normal food

Ph1LzA - Elytrian - Permanent Elytra and can launch upwards - but can't wear heavy armour and is weaker in low ceiling areas.

JackManifold - Blazeborn - Immune to fire and attacks more when on fire - but natural spawn is in nether and takes damage with water.

Jschlatt - Arachnid - Fragrance man (as a joke) Can climb walls and web people - but can't eat vegetables

Slimecicle - Slimcican - Can bounce and improved jump and can shrink after respawning - but can get hungry quickly

Sneegsnag - Inchling - 4 times smaller, can climb walls and become faster after eating sugar - have 5 less hearts

Smajor1995 - Starborne - Uses purple beam to attack, can explode on death to attack players - when attacked Slowness and Blindness effects and can take double damage with fire

Fundy - Fox - Camouflaged after standing still, no fall damage, pounce jump like fox - gets hungry quickly, can't hold shields, have 4 less hearts.

JamesDoesMining - Feline - No fall damage, can jump higher, creepers are scared of them - 1 less heart, and weak arms for mining.

Technoblade - Human - Normal player characteristics

Where to watch Origin SMP content

Season 2 of Origin SMP started on September 28 and all the members occasionally stream and create interesting content on the server. Fans can watch Twitch streams and YouTube Minecraft videos of any of the members. There are also many fan-made YouTube accounts who showcase highlights of Origin SMP.

