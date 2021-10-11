Top 5 Minecraft streamers who reacted to Twitch earnings database leak

Minecraft has become one of the most viewed games on YouTube and Twitch. A new generation of Minecraft streamers has attracted millions of young viewers. A recent leak revealed the earnings of thousands of Twitch streamers, including many famous Minecraft stars.

Minecraft streamers like Ranboo, Tubbo, and TommyInnit are some of the most renowned figures on Twitch, and these young streamers are known for their comical personalities.

There's no way they would let their earnings go public without making some hilarious reactions and comments.

Minecraft streamers react to Twitch leak

5) JackManifoldTV

JackManifoldTV is a well-known content creator on both Twitch and YouTube. On Twitch, Jack Manifold has a following of 1.7 million, whereas, on YouTube, he boasts over 1.9 million subscribers. Like many streamers, Jack Manifold also joked about the leak by tweeting:

Jack Manifold @JackManifoldTV I understand if you’re upset about what you saw in the leaks today. I too was completely appalled. It is completely unfair that I am that far down the list, and I will be doing everything in my power to pump up that number going forward; for you guys! I understand if you’re upset about what you saw in the leaks today. I too was completely appalled. It is completely unfair that I am that far down the list, and I will be doing everything in my power to pump up that number going forward; for you guys!

4) Dream

dream @dreamwastaken Squid game but every player is a Twitch streamer and their number is their ranking on the leak leaderboards 😫 Squid game but every player is a Twitch streamer and their number is their ranking on the leak leaderboards 😫

Dream is one of the main reasons why Minecraft sprung back to popularity. The sensational Minecraft star seems to focus on creating quality content on YouTube as he rarely streams on Twitch.

Considering his inconsistent streaming schedule, Dream has still made a pretty hefty amount by streaming since 2019. He called out his friend Tubbo for being "rich" as he's among the top 5 highest-earning Minecraft streamers. Later, Dream also related Twitch payouts leak to the popular Netflix series, Squid Game.

3) Tubbo

According to the Twitch leak, Tubbo is the fifth highest-earning Minecraft streamer. He reacted to the leak in a live stream on the same day. Tubbo explained how he saw the tweet about leaks and thought it was fake only to realize later that Twitch was actually hacked and his earnings were publicly revealed.

Tubbo is among the top 100 highest-earning streamers on Twitch. He was grateful to his fans for helping him reach where he is now. Tubbo has earned over $1 million by streaming on Twitch.

2) TommyInnit

TommyInnit is the second highest-earning Minecraft streamer. Minecraft community's favorite man-child has earned over $1.5 million by streaming on Twitch since September 2019. After the Twitch leak started trending, TommyInnit spent his time jokingly calling himself a "billionaire."

1) Ranboo

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff Dont worry everyone ill fix the leak Dont worry everyone ill fix the leak https://t.co/4wMskkl1XX

Ranboo is among the youngest streamers on Twitch. Even though he started his career towards the end of 2020, Ranboo became a sensational Minecraft streamer in no time. He is the highest-earning Minecraft streamer and has earned over $2.4 million in less than a year.

Ranboo's hilarious reaction to the Twitch leak was to fix it with tape. Reportedly, most of Ranboo's earnings went to good causes like donations and charities.

