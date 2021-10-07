Top 5 highest-earning Minecraft streamers based on reported Twitch payout leak

The recent massive Twitch leak has revealed the personal information of many Minecraft streamers. Not only that, it leaked financial data, payouts, and other data about thousands of Twitch streamers.

Twitch has seen a sudden growth in the number of successful Minecraft streamers in the last couple of years. Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Ranboo, TommyInnit, and more have taken the Minecraft community by storm and created an era never seen before on Twitch.

Highest-earning Minecraft Twitch streamers

An anonymous hacker has leaked 125 GB worth of Twitch data on 4chan. It revealed the earnings of almost every popular Minecraft streamer. Here are the top 5 Minecraft streamers with the highest payouts on Twitch:

5) Tubbo

According to the Twitch leak, Tubbo is the fifth highest-earning Minecraft streamer. Over the last two years, Tubbo has earned over $1 million by streaming on Twitch. The young streamer started his career around July 2018 but didn't receive any major success until his breakout in mid-2019.

Tubbo gained popularity by streaming Minecraft, but he likes to play many other games like Among Us, Life is Strange, CS: GO, etc. On Twitch, Tubbo has over 4.5 million followers.

4) Quackity

Quackity holds the fourth rank in highest-earning Minecraft streamers. Since September 2019, Quackity has earned a whopping $1,065,157 by streaming on Twitch.

He is a Minecraft-focused streamer but also prefers to chat with friends and play other games. Quackity has gained over 4 million followers on Twitch.

3) Ph1LzA

Ph1LzA is one of the oldest Minecraft streamers on Twitch. Despite that, he is friends with many streamers of the younger generation, like Wilbur Soot, TommyInnit, Technoblade, and more.

Ph1LzA is known for being the guy who survived Minecraft Hardcore for five years but died of a baby zombie. Nonetheless, he is over that and has started another hardcore. Ph1LzA has over 3.6 million followers on Twitch and has earned over $1.3 million from Twitch

2) TommyInnit

TommyInnit, the hilarious man-child, ranked second for highest earnings on Twitch. He holds two records: Guinness World Record for the highest number of viewers on a Minecraft stream, and the most followed Minecraft Twitch channel.

TommyInnit has earned $1.5 million by streaming on Twitch. He has over 6.6 million followers on Twitch.

1) Ranboo

Also Read

Ranboo is the highest-earning streamer on Twitch. Unlike other streamers on the list, Ranboo started his streaming career in September last year. The faceless streamer has been reaching new heights ever since Dream invited him to Dream SMP.

In just a year, Ranboo has earned $2.4 million and become one of the top twenty highest-earning Twitch streamers. He has over 3.8 million followers on Twitch.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi