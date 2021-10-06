Ranboo is the highest-earning Minecraft streamer on Twitch, as per recent data leak

A few hours ago, a 4Chan user leaked a lot of confidential information regarding chats, payouts, and passwords of Twitch streamers. Minecraft streamer Ranboo's earnings have also been leaked. According to the data, he is the highest-paid Minecraft streamer.

Ranboo is one of the fastest-growing streamers and YouTubers. As of now, he is sitting at 3.55 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.8 million followers on Twitch.

Sinoc @Sinoc229

Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords.

Ranboo tops the list of highest-earning Minecraft streamers

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: https://t.co/3Lj9pb2aBl

The most recent Twitch leak contained crucial information regarding the earnings of streamers on Twitch since September 2019. The numbers were shocking and have left fans in awe.

Everyone knows that Ranboo's growth on Twitch has been incredible, but no one expected his revenue to be this high. Based on the leak, Ranboo made $2,401,021.84 since September of 2019. This is a lot higher than what other Minecraft streamers have made.

Dream's earnings were also leaked, and in the same amount of time, he has made $242,335.72. When compared to other Twitch streamers, Minecraft star Ranboo is #16 overall. Keep in mind that these numbers do not include donations or merch sales.

TommyInnit is the second most earning Minecraft streamer who made $1,513,217.7. He is #40 on the list, just below Pokimane, who earned $1,528,303.11 since September of 2019.

Who leaked this information?

Everything was leaked on 4Chan because the platform lets users create posts anonymously. The individual behind the leak is unknown. However, the leaker provided a magnet link with 125 GB of data. It has all the information, including payouts and the source code of Twitch.

The information leaked cannot be considered absolute truth, given that there is no confirmation of the numbers. However, seeing names such as xQcOW, CriticalRole, and summit1g at the top of the list has given it some credibility.

Also Read

Which Twitch streamer earned the most?

While the leaks cannot be trusted, CriticalRole earned the most since September 2019. He has made $9,626,712.16 from Twitch, excluding donations received. xQcOW is second with $8,454,427.17.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen