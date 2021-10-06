How much has Dream earned since 2019 via Twitch? Alleged leak reveals Minecraft streamer's earning

The revenue made by all the streamers, including the famous Minecraft streamer Dream, has been leaked by a 4Chan user. Since the site allows its users to post pictures and other things anonymously, no one knows who has spread the information. The hacker had posted a 125 GB torrent link that contained all this information.

Several crucial details, such as the website's source code and phone and console versions, have also been made public. Fans have gone crazy over how much their favorite streamers have earned, and they have a good reason to because the numbers are a lot higher than most expected.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) https://t.co/wDG0JkJuCx

Minecraft streamer Dream's earned well from Twitch, despite infrequent streams

Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Knowing how famous Minecraft content creator Dream is, he is expected to make lots of money off Twitch. However, the leaked numbers are beyond what most had in mind.

According to the alleged leaked information, Dream has made $242,335.72 since September 2019. When ranked based on earnings, he is on #709 among all Twitch streamers.

Dream is one of the most famous and fastest-growing Minecraft content creators. He does not stream very often, but when he does, many viewers join.

As of October 6, Dream has 26.5 million subs on YouTube and 5.6 million followers on Twitch.

Who has earned the most from Twitch since September 2019?

As claimed by the leaks, xQc has earned the most in the last month (Image via xQc)

Not only has earnings since September 2019 been leaked, but the revenue made by the top streamers in September 2021 has also been made public. CriticalRole has earned the highest amount since September 2019 ($9626712.16), and xQc made the most in September 2021 ($752,467).

The streamer with the second-highest earnings last month is Hasanabi, with $210,946. No one has even come close to xQc in terms of how much they made last month.

