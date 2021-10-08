Minecraft streamer Dream takes jibe at Twitch earnings leak by relating it to Netflix show Squid Game

The devastating Twitch leak unveiled the earnings of thousands of streamers, including Minecraft star Dream. He couldn't let such a massive incident go without making some hilarious comments about it.

dream @dreamwastaken Squid game but every player is a Twitch streamer and their number is their ranking on the leak leaderboards 😫 Squid game but every player is a Twitch streamer and their number is their ranking on the leak leaderboards 😫

Dream compared Twitch streamers to participants in the popular Korean thriller series on Netflix, Squid Game. Every player was given a number in the series, and the internet sensation further stated that a streamer's position in the payout leak would be their number.

Squid Game is the most trending Netflix series right now. It was released on September 17, 2021. Since then, it has taken the internet by storm.

In the past, Minecraft star Dream has also agreed to the Korean show being in the "top 5 things Netflix has ever put out".

Memeulous @Memeulous squid game is genuinely so sick, easy top 5 things netflix has ever put out squid game is genuinely so sick, easy top 5 things netflix has ever put out

Minecraft streamer Dream, Twitch earnings leaks, and Squid Game

On October 6, an anonymous hacker shared a torrent link on the infamous site 4chan containing 125 GB of data from Twitch. The same day, the Amazon-owned platform announced and confirmed a "breach had taken place".

The leak revealed payouts by Twitch to its highest-profile streamers such as xQc, Pokimane, Ninja, and many more. According to exposed information, xQc, a former professional Overwatch player, was the highest-earning streamer last month with over $750K.

The payout leak revealed the earnings of Twitch streamers since September 2019. CriticalRole, a group of voice actors who stream Dungeons & Dragons, was shown as the highest-earning Twitch channel. The group has earned over $9.6 million in the last two years.

Squid Game had a total of 456 participants at the start. According to Dream's tweet, if a Squid Game actually takes place with Twitch streamers as participants in a hypothetical world, CriticalRole members would all be numbered 1, followed by xQc at second, summit1g on third, and so on.

As soon as his tweet went live, many fans and content creators came up with hilarious replies.

Squid Game is genuinely a fantastic, thrilling, and dark series on Netflix. The story follows multiple characters who are taking part in a series of childish games.

The winner gets enough money to live lavishly for the rest of their lives, but the losers meet horrifying deaths. Dream's comparison is sure to elicit various responses in the coming days.

