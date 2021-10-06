Was Twitch hacked? Users report 'network error 2000' issues as massive data leak wreaks havoc online

Twitch users have been sent into a frenzy as rumors regarding the streaming platform being hacked are circulating online. Sensitive information including passwords, source codes, previous versions of the website and earnings of popular steamers have reportedly been leaked online.

Today, an unnamed user posted a 125GB torrent link on 4chan stating that the leak was intended to:

“Foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space because their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool.”

The documents posted on 4chan are publicly available for internet users to download as described by the unnamed hacker. The documents are reportedly legitimate and include valuable information including the source code of the website.

Twitch servers reportedly down following the leak

Following the extensive data leak, users reported that “2000 Network Error” has been appearing on their chat section as they attempted to view streams online.

Reacting to the platform's unending problems, several users went on Twitter saying:

gemzar @mrGemzar just a lil twitch leak meme

had to draw this with a mouse please no mean comments just a lil twitch leak meme

had to draw this with a mouse please no mean comments https://t.co/29tjDAU5PY

Fiora @FioraAeterna the twitch leak is absolutely gobsmack-worthy but the thing that i can't get off my mind is that Amazon codenamed their Steam competitor "Vapor". lmao the twitch leak is absolutely gobsmack-worthy but the thing that i can't get off my mind is that Amazon codenamed their Steam competitor "Vapor". lmao

The Doctor Blue @TheDoctorBlue Changing my Twitch password (because of the recent leak that happened -- you should change yours too!)á*tÀ®À%vãÌàÂ\àÒnÅMYÀ-²"³Û¨Å6:ûñ|Iá§iBS)©ç1qÍ¬-jVìÀ is "too easy to guess" according to Twitch! (I'm thinking whatever they're using is choking on ANSI).Time to try again. Changing my Twitch password (because of the recent leak that happened -- you should change yours too!)á*tÀ®À%vãÌàÂ\àÒnÅMYÀ-²"³Û¨Å6:ûñ|Iá§iBS)©ç1qÍ¬-jVìÀ is "too easy to guess" according to Twitch! (I'm thinking whatever they're using is choking on ANSI).Time to try again. https://t.co/iZlVE5mILg

IcyRayne 💙 @IcyRayneTV This twitch leak is scary but seeing your besties make the list is This twitch leak is scary but seeing your besties make the list is https://t.co/XJWYQGMRKN

{BIG SHOT} @EchoFlexx The IRS after reading the Twitch source code leaks The IRS after reading the Twitch source code leaks https://t.co/YDZz7wiZca

saj @sadgeiwatcherob Well I would confirm if the twitch income leak was real or not if I made the top 10,000 list... Aha maybe next leak? Well I would confirm if the twitch income leak was real or not if I made the top 10,000 list... Aha maybe next leak? https://t.co/WgXuRgsrdi

ewonisswag @CheesePlayz2 Saw that twitch had ⏃ data leak and hasn’t said anything as ⟟ know and all ⟟ can think abt it these memes they seem fitting Saw that twitch had ⏃ data leak and hasn’t said anything as ⟟ know and all ⟟ can think abt it these memes they seem fitting https://t.co/dwkciqIJgj

According to VGC, the Amazon-owned live-streaming platform has been made aware of the privacy breach which took place as recently as Monday, this week.

What other information has been leaked online?

Other data reportedly leaked includes-

Twitch’s mobile, desktop and console clients

Entire source code along with comments history “going back to it’s early beginnings”

Revenue made by Twitch content creators dating back from 2019

SDKs and internal AWS services

"Every property that Twitch owns” which can be understood as including IGDB and CurseForge

Internal tools known as “red teaming,” created to improve security where the company’s staff pretend to be hackers

Amazon Game Studio’s unreleased Steam competitor which has been codenamed as “Vapor”

Users can go through the following tweets to stay informed on how to keep their data protected on the platform:

kayPOWXD 🫖 @kayPOWXD Twitch users:✨ Change your password.

✨ Set up 2FA if you haven't already.

✨ Reset your stream key. (No news of this being in the leak yet, but may as well reset it anyway!)

✨ Don't panic! This is scary, but we will sort through it together.People are stinky. Twitch users:✨ Change your password.

✨ Set up 2FA if you haven't already.

✨ Reset your stream key. (No news of this being in the leak yet, but may as well reset it anyway!)

✨ Don't panic! This is scary, but we will sort through it together.People are stinky.

itsYaBoiWhiskey @Whiskey_Dingo PSA TO ALL STREAMERS AND USERS OF TWITCH:There has been a massive leak of just about everything in Twitch's databases, so I highly recommend changing your passwords - change your stream keys, enable 2FA and do everything in your power to stay safe and secure. Let everyone know. PSA TO ALL STREAMERS AND USERS OF TWITCH:There has been a massive leak of just about everything in Twitch's databases, so I highly recommend changing your passwords - change your stream keys, enable 2FA and do everything in your power to stay safe and secure. Let everyone know.

Shiina @ShiinaBR PSA: If you have a Twitch account, you should change your password as soon as possible.Twitch has suffered a data breach and *everything* has been leaked although the passwords should be encrypted.It's still recommended that you should change it, just to be on the safe side. PSA: If you have a Twitch account, you should change your password as soon as possible.Twitch has suffered a data breach and *everything* has been leaked although the passwords should be encrypted.It's still recommended that you should change it, just to be on the safe side.

Income of popular Twitch streamers leaked online

Aside from important code being leaked online, information regarding the income of successful streamers has appeared on the internet as well. Though the leaked data claims to suggest the precise figures successful streamers make, it should be noted that viewers can only get an estimate of pure Twitch earnings from the leaked documents. Revenue made from sponsorships and merchandise sales of well-known Twitch streamers will not be available in the leaked documents.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Here's a more comprehensive list of leaked Twitch payouts (I will keep updating this thread as more things come out). Here's a more comprehensive list of leaked Twitch payouts (I will keep updating this thread as more things come out). https://t.co/15JItvp6l4

Also Read

As of now, it has been leaked that streamer CriticalRole has topped the list, making $9.6 million in two years. Other fan favorite streamers including Asmongold ($2.5 million), NICKMERCS ($5 million) and Ludwig ($3.2 million) have made the list as well.

As of now, the leaked revenue has not been confirmed to be legitimate. Speaking of the income leak, streamer Asmongold said he “Doesn’t give a f**k” about the leak but that the leaked numbers were wrong.

Edited by Danyal Arabi