Was Twitch hacked? Users report 'network error 2000' issues as massive data leak wreaks havoc online

Twitch users have been sent into a frenzy as rumors regarding the streaming platform being hacked are circulating online. Sensitive information including passwords, source codes, previous versions of the website and earnings of popular steamers have reportedly been leaked online.
Today, an unnamed user posted a 125GB torrent link on 4chan stating that the leak was intended to:
“Foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space because their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool.”
The documents posted on 4chan are publicly available for internet users to download as described by the unnamed hacker. The documents are reportedly legitimate and include valuable information including the source code of the website.
Twitch servers reportedly down following the leak
Following the extensive data leak, users reported that “2000 Network Error” has been appearing on their chat section as they attempted to view streams online.
Reacting to the platform's unending problems, several users went on Twitter saying:
According to VGC, the Amazon-owned live-streaming platform has been made aware of the privacy breach which took place as recently as Monday, this week.
What other information has been leaked online?
Other data reportedly leaked includes-
- Twitch’s mobile, desktop and console clients
- Entire source code along with comments history “going back to it’s early beginnings”
- Revenue made by Twitch content creators dating back from 2019
- SDKs and internal AWS services
- "Every property that Twitch owns” which can be understood as including IGDB and CurseForge
- Internal tools known as “red teaming,” created to improve security where the company’s staff pretend to be hackers
- Amazon Game Studio’s unreleased Steam competitor which has been codenamed as “Vapor”
Users can go through the following tweets to stay informed on how to keep their data protected on the platform:
Income of popular Twitch streamers leaked online
Aside from important code being leaked online, information regarding the income of successful streamers has appeared on the internet as well. Though the leaked data claims to suggest the precise figures successful streamers make, it should be noted that viewers can only get an estimate of pure Twitch earnings from the leaked documents. Revenue made from sponsorships and merchandise sales of well-known Twitch streamers will not be available in the leaked documents.
As of now, it has been leaked that streamer CriticalRole has topped the list, making $9.6 million in two years. Other fan favorite streamers including Asmongold ($2.5 million), NICKMERCS ($5 million) and Ludwig ($3.2 million) have made the list as well.
As of now, the leaked revenue has not been confirmed to be legitimate. Speaking of the income leak, streamer Asmongold said he “Doesn’t give a f**k” about the leak but that the leaked numbers were wrong.