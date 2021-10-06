Tectone, Enviosity and other Genshin Impact streamers' alleged earnings revealed in Twitch leak

An anonymous hacker has claimed to have leaked a bunch of data from Twitch following a data breach. Due to this, the earnings of several Genshin Impact creators have been revealed. This includes the likes of Tectone, Enviosity, Sekapoko, and others.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) https://t.co/wDG0JkJuCx

Even though there is no confirmation on whether the hacker's claims are true, here are the reported earnings of some of the most popular Genshin Impact streamers around the world.

Twitch earnings of the most popular Genshin Impact streamers

Tectone

Tectone is often regarded as the most popular Genshin Impact creator, and his reported Twitch earnings tell a similar story.

At the moment, Tectone stands 351st on the list of highest-earning Twitch streamers with gross earnings of $417,439.77. This also makes him the highest-earning Genshin Impact creator.

Tectone is the highest-earning Genshin Impact streamer (Image via Tectone/Twitter)

Even though Tectone quit Genshin Impact temporarily a week ago, his impact on the game's user-base exceeds that of any other creator across Twitch and YouTube.

Envioisity

Enviosity has been a savior for the F2P Genshin Impact community, to say the least. Apart from posting on their YouTube channel, Enviosity streams on Twitch and is the 456th highest earning creator on the platform.

Enviosity @Enviosity How do people play Genshin Impact without #Kazuha How do people play Genshin Impact without #Kazuha ?

Between 2019-2021, Enviosity has reportedly earned $348,766.17 from Twitch.

Sekapoko

Fans love Sekapoko for his Genshin Impact content that contains everything from guides, reactions, and gameplay.

Sekapoko is one of the highest-earning Genshin Impact streamers (Image via Sekapoko/YouTube)

Sekapoko also streams Genshin Impact on his Twitch channel and has allegedly earned $109,372.79 in the past two years.

Tuonto

Tuonto primarily plays Genshin Impact on his Twitch channel and boasts over 300k followers. Based on the Twitch leak, the streamer has made $41,140.51 from streaming and is one of the highest-earning Genshin Impact creators as of now.

Tuonto is a Genshin Impact streamer (Image via Tuonto/YouTube)

OkCode

OkCode plays a wide range of games on Twitch, but is most popular for their Genshin Impact content. This has certainly rewarded the steamer, as they've accumulated $48,263.16 from the platform.

TenhaTV

It comes as no surprise that Tenha has made this list. The streamer is gradually getting more and more recognition in the Genshin Impact community, and their Twitch earnings prove this.

Tenha @TenhaTV Thank you for your support! I had a blast today with many of you guys and I wish to see you again soon! Thank you for your support! I had a blast today with many of you guys and I wish to see you again soon! https://t.co/u3sxHlSXF9

If the latest leak is true, TenhaTV has made over $62,000 from Twitch.

It is worth noting that the Twitch leak that has revealed the earnings of all the streamers might not be true. Hence, fans of the aforementioned Genshin Impact creators must take the numbers with a grain of salt.

While the news spreads, the Genshin community is looking forward to the 2.2 update, which is right around the corner. Players have been quite excited to witness the return of Childe and Hu Tao.

