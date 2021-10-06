Tectone, Enviosity and other Genshin Impact streamers' alleged earnings revealed in Twitch leak

An anonymous hacker has claimed to have leaked a bunch of data from Twitch following a data breach. Due to this, the earnings of several Genshin Impact creators have been revealed. This includes the likes of Tectone, Enviosity, Sekapoko, and others.
Even though there is no confirmation on whether the hacker's claims are true, here are the reported earnings of some of the most popular Genshin Impact streamers around the world.
Twitch earnings of the most popular Genshin Impact streamers
Tectone
Tectone is often regarded as the most popular Genshin Impact creator, and his reported Twitch earnings tell a similar story.
At the moment, Tectone stands 351st on the list of highest-earning Twitch streamers with gross earnings of $417,439.77. This also makes him the highest-earning Genshin Impact creator.
Even though Tectone quit Genshin Impact temporarily a week ago, his impact on the game's user-base exceeds that of any other creator across Twitch and YouTube.
Envioisity
Enviosity has been a savior for the F2P Genshin Impact community, to say the least. Apart from posting on their YouTube channel, Enviosity streams on Twitch and is the 456th highest earning creator on the platform.
Between 2019-2021, Enviosity has reportedly earned $348,766.17 from Twitch.
Sekapoko
Fans love Sekapoko for his Genshin Impact content that contains everything from guides, reactions, and gameplay.
Sekapoko also streams Genshin Impact on his Twitch channel and has allegedly earned $109,372.79 in the past two years.
Tuonto
Tuonto primarily plays Genshin Impact on his Twitch channel and boasts over 300k followers. Based on the Twitch leak, the streamer has made $41,140.51 from streaming and is one of the highest-earning Genshin Impact creators as of now.
OkCode
OkCode plays a wide range of games on Twitch, but is most popular for their Genshin Impact content. This has certainly rewarded the steamer, as they've accumulated $48,263.16 from the platform.
TenhaTV
It comes as no surprise that Tenha has made this list. The streamer is gradually getting more and more recognition in the Genshin Impact community, and their Twitch earnings prove this.
If the latest leak is true, TenhaTV has made over $62,000 from Twitch.
It is worth noting that the Twitch leak that has revealed the earnings of all the streamers might not be true. Hence, fans of the aforementioned Genshin Impact creators must take the numbers with a grain of salt.
While the news spreads, the Genshin community is looking forward to the 2.2 update, which is right around the corner. Players have been quite excited to witness the return of Childe and Hu Tao.