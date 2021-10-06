Windsong Lyre and Harpastum gadgets are returning to Genshin Impact 2.2 as purchasable items

Genshin Impact is re-releasing the Windsong Lyre and the Wind-Blessed Harpastum with the 2.2 update. This was confirmed in the latest developers talk, which was posted on HoYoLAB.

Players will be able to buy the Windsong Lyre and the Wind-Blessed Harpastum from Majorie's Souvenir shop in Mondstadt. The currency required to buy both gadgets will be Mora; however, the price hasn't been revealed yet.

The Windsong Lyre and the Wind-Blessed Harpastum were released earlier in Genshin Impact for a limited time, but many players had missed out on collecting these items as rewards back then.

All about the Windsong Lyre and Wind-Blessed Harpastum gadgets when they first released in Genshin Impact

Windsong Lyre

The Windsong Lyre was available as an event shop item during the Invitation of Windblume event. Players could buy it for 280 Festive Tour Tickets after completing all the Ballads of Breeze challenges.

The Windsong Lyre is easily one of the most popular gadgets in Genshin Impact, as it helps players in playing music. It does not have sharp or flat notes, but has a decent range from C3 to B5. Several notes can be played together, but at the moment, holding a note isn't possible.

Windsong Lyre in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players around the world have been eagerly waiting for the Windsong Lyre since update 1.4, and miHoYo has finally confirmed the gadget's return.

Wind-Blessed Harpastum

The Wind-Blessed Harpastum was released in Genshin Impact during the Midsummer Island Adventure event. Players had to complete the Summer Vaction: Proceed With Caution or the Summer Gift quests to obtain the gadget.

The Wind-Blessed Harpastum was an essential tool for exploring the limited-time Golden Apple Archipelago region. It was required to complete various puzzles, activate Hymnal Rings and break the Dodo-King's Painted Wall.

Even though the Wind-Blessed Harpastum won't have any notable use in the upcoming 2.2 patch, it can be a great addition to the gadget collection of players.

Travelers who are unaware of the Wind-Blessed Harpastum in Genshin Impact must know that it acts as a skill and replaces the Elemental Skill of the characters when equipped. By tapping the respective button to deploy the Elemental Skill, the character throws a ball directly in front of them.

All in all, it is great to see that miHoYo has brought back the Developers Discussion for Genshin Impact. The community has been complaining about the lack of communication for a long time now, and this seems like the first step in the right direction.

