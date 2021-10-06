Best artifacts to farm for Aloy before Genshin Impact 2.2 releases the character on PC and mobile

PC and mobile gamers will soon get their hands on Aloy in Genshin Impact 2.2. Since she is a free 5-star Cryo Bow user, some players may wish to use her in a team composition of some type. Inevitably, some gamers will try to farm some artifacts before her eventual release in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Given the finicky nature of artifacts in Genshin Impact, some players might have to farm for a while. As long as they're Adventure Rank 20+, they will get Aloy via the in-game mail. She is already out for PlayStation players, so some players have already tested various artifacts on her.

Farm these artifacts for Aloy before Genshin Impact 2.2 hits devices

1) Blizzard Strayer

The Peak of Vindagnyr has the Blizzard Strayer artifact set (Image via Genshin Impact)

Blizzard Strayer is a top-tier option for Cryo units. Since Aloy is a 5-star Cryo unit that quickly utilizes the element, it's a no-brainer that some players may wish to farm this artifact set.

One can farm this artifact set at the Peak of Vindagnyr. Because the enemies are entirely Cryo-based, one shouldn't use Aloy to farm this artifact set. It's worth noting that the other artifact sets available in this domain won't help her out.

However, Blizzard Strayer is too good to ignore. Its 2-set bonus gives the user +15% Cryo DMG. The 4-set bonus boosts CRIT Rate by 20% against enemies affected by Cryo. This effect is amplified to 40% if the enemy is frozen.

Aloy can fulfill the entire artifact set's conditions by herself. Her secondary stat is Cryo DMG, so it does synergize well with her overall statistics.

2) Any %ATK 2-set artifact set

Any boss can drop the Gladiator's Finale artifact set at World Level 2+ (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players don't need to run Aloy with a 4-set Blizzard Strayer. Something like a 2-set Blizzard Strayer plus 2-set Gladiator's Finale can work. Having +18% Attack and +15% Cryo DMG works well with Aloy's default kit.

Examples include:

Gladiator's Finale

Shimenawa's Reminiscence

The 4-set bonuses aren't worth it, given how valuable Blizzard Strayer is for Aloy's Elemental Burst. Shimenawa's Reminiscence looks good at first glance, but taking away Aloy's Energy isn't worth it for a few seconds of extra damage.

Aloy doesn't use a Sword, Claymore, or Polearm, so a 4-set Gladiator's Finale would be a waste of resources. Hence, it's advisable to stick to just a 2-set piece of either %ATK option.

3) Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige is a terrifyingly powerful artifact set. Some Aloy mains like to combine their 2-set bonus with the Blizzard Strayer 2-set bonus. Her Elemental Burst has a low cost of 40 Energy, so Noblesse Oblige naturally complements her.

One can farm this artifact set for Aloy in the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain. Any unit that can easily trigger Swirl damage will make quick work of it, thus allowing players to acquire it efficiently.

Aloy's Elemental Burst cooldown is only 12 seconds in Genshin Impact.

Concluding thoughts

Aloy mains tend to use the Blizzard Strayer artifact set (Image via Genshin Impact)

A 4-piece Blizzard Strayer or 2-piece Blizzard Strayer is the ideal artifact set to farm for Aloy. If players stick to a 2-piece artifact set, then using the 2-set Noblesse Oblige is advisable. Aloy's Elemental Burst is one of the strongest parts of her kit, so boosting it can be beneficial.

Alternatively, a 2-set Gladiator's Finale or 2-set Shimenawa's Reminiscence can help Aloy build that focus on her regular attacks.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. Do you plan to use Aloy regularly? Yes No 2 votes so far