What is the Minecraft Origins SMP?

The Origins Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) is a modded, whitelisted multiplayer server in Minecraft. Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons and Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold founded the Origins SMP. The two opened up the server to a handful of friends and began streaming on February 11, 2021.

The Origins SMP revolves around a mod titled "Origins." The mod allows players to pick an "origin" upon spawning into a world. The origins each have their unique abilities with advantages and disadvantages and similarities to in-game mobs and items.

A variety of content creators have joined the server, each of them possessing a different origin than the other. These streamers include Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, and Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, as well as several others.

Minecraft: Who is in the Origins SMP?

Dissimilar to the popular Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP), there aren't many content creators on the Origins SMP. The number of origins in the mod are limited, and there haven't been any two players with the same origin thus far.

With twelve content creators actively streaming on the survival-multiplayer, a distinctly nostalgic warmth comes from the chemistry of such a small, tight-knit group of content creators.

It's not likely that this survival-multiplayer will be one that branches out past a small group. However, that doesn't mean there isn't a chance in the future for more members to join the Origins SMP.

Here is a full list of all the members of the Origins SMP:

TommyInnit

Wilbur Soot

Ranboo

Nihachu

Ph1LzA

JackManifoldTV

Technoblade

Tubbo

Slimecicle

Sneegsnag

Fundy

Smajor1995

Which origins are in the Origins SMP?

As stated, each of the content creators invited to the modded server possesses its own unique origin. That aspect is the essence of the Origins SMP.

There are twelve different streamers with their own in-game origins, and jumping into the survival-multiplayer is a bit daunting not knowing the abilities, advantages, and weaknesses each content creator possesses.

Here is a full table detailing each streamer, their origins, and the in-game abilities and weaknesses each of them possesses:

STREAMER: ORIGIN: ABILITIES: WEAKNESSES: TommyInnit Avian Featherweight — You fall gently to the ground unless holding shift

— You fall gently to the ground unless holding shift Tailwind — You are a little bit quicker on foot than others. Fresh Air — When sleeping, your bed needs to be at an altitude of at least eighty-six blocks.

— When sleeping, your bed needs to be at an altitude of at least eighty-six blocks. Vegetarian — You can't eat any meat. Ph1LzA Elytrian Winged — You have elytra wings without needing to equip any.

— You have elytra wings without needing to equip any. Gift Of The Winds — Every sixty seconds, you are able to launch twenty blocks into the air. Need For Mobility — You can not wear any armor with protection values higher than chainmail.

— You can not wear any armor with protection values higher than chainmail. Claustrophobia — Being somewhere with a low ceiling for too long will weaken you and make you slower.

— Being somewhere with a low ceiling for too long will weaken you and make you slower. Brittle Bones — You take more damage from falling and flying into blocks. Ranboo Enderian Teleportation — Whenever you want, you may throw an ender pearl that deals no damage, allowing you to teleport.

— Whenever you want, you may throw an ender pearl that deals no damage, allowing you to teleport. Slender Body — You can reach blocks and entities further away. Hydrophobia — You receive damage over time while in contact with water.

— You receive damage over time while in contact with water. Scared Of Gourds — You are scared of pumpkins. Nihachu Merling Gills — You can breathe underwater, but not on land.

— You can breathe underwater, but not on land. Wet Eyes — Your vision under water is perfect.

— Your vision under water is perfect. Fins — Your underwater speed is increased.

— Your underwater speed is increased. Like Water — When underwater, you do not sink to the ground unless you want to. Gills — You can breathe underwater, but not on land. When raining, you can get out of the water for a short amount of time. JackManifoldTV Blazeborn Fire Immunity — You are immune to all types of fire damage.

— You are immune to all types of fire damage. Burning Wrath — When on fire, you deal additional damage with your attacks.

— When on fire, you deal additional damage with your attacks. Hotblooded — Due to your hot body, venom burns up, making you immune to poison and hunger status effects. Nether Inhabitant — Your natural spawn will be in the Nether.

— Your natural spawn will be in the Nether. Hydrophobia — You receive damage over time while in contact with water Wilbur Soot Phantom Translucent — Your skin is translucent.

— Your skin is translucent. Phasing — While in your phantom form, you can walk through solid material, except obsidian and bedrock.

— While in your phantom form, you can walk through solid material, except obsidian and bedrock. Invisibility — While in your phantom form, you are invisible. Photoallergic — You begin to burn in daylight if you are not invisible.

— You begin to burn in daylight if you are not invisible. Fast Metabolism — Being in your phantom form causes you to become hungry.

— Being in your phantom form causes you to become hungry. Fragile — You have three less hearts of health than humans. Fundy Fox Camouflage — You are able to crouch and go invisible after four seconds of standing still.

You are able to crouch and go invisible after four seconds of standing still. Fast Footed — Your movement speed is increased and your size is decreased.

— Your movement speed is increased and your size is decreased. Pounce — You have a high jump that can double your damage if you land a critical hit right before landing. This ability has a relatively short cooldown and consumes half a hunger bar.

— You have a high jump that can double your damage if you land a critical hit right before landing. This ability has a relatively short cooldown and consumes half a hunger bar. Mighty Mouth — You can store items in your mouth. These nine items will be kept even upon death.

— You can store items in your mouth. These nine items will be kept even upon death. Nocturnal — You can slightly see in the dark when not in water.

— You can slightly see in the dark when not in water. Acrobatics — You never take fall damage, no matter from which height you fall.

— You never take fall damage, no matter from which height you fall. Berry Craver - Berries replenish two hunger bars instead of one

- Berries replenish two hunger bars instead of one Retreat - You will get a small speed boost if your health drops below a certain level Smaller Heart — Your maximum health is lowered by four hearts.

— Your maximum health is lowered by four hearts. Hungry Boi — You are more hungry.

— You are more hungry. Unwieldy — You cannot wield a shield. Slimecicle Slime Slimy Skin — You have the transparent green skin of slime.

— You have the transparent green skin of slime. Bouncy — You bounce on any block as if it were a slime block.

— You bounce on any block as if it were a slime block. Improved Jump — You have an improved jump height

— You have an improved jump height Fragmentation — You will shrink in size instead of dying Large Appetite — You exhaust much quicker than others, thus requiring you to eat more. Smajor1995 Starborne Star Beam — You can summon a lightning bolt upon hitting another player

— You can summon a lightning bolt upon hitting another player Explosion — You explode upon death

— You explode upon death Star Jump — You get an upwards boost

— You get an upwards boost Cosmic Gift — You are given Regeneration II, Speed I, and Low Gravity when you can see the stars Immobile — You have a chance of being entirely immobile when hit

— You have a chance of being entirely immobile when hit Burning — You take double damage from fire. Sneegsnag Inchling Bite-sized — You are four times smaller than a regular person.

— You are four times smaller than a regular person. Nimble - Inchlings are immune to thorns and velocity-based damage.

- Inchlings are immune to thorns and velocity-based damage. Hyper-active — Eating sugar gives a speed buff.

— Eating sugar gives a speed buff. Climbing — Inchlings are able to climb any kind of wall, not just ladders. Bite-sized — Inchlings have five less hearts, and a shorter attack and building range Tubbo Bee Death — If you press [G], you and the person closest to you will instantly die.

— If you press [G], you and the person closest to you will instantly die. Featherweight — You fall gently to the ground.

— You fall gently to the ground. Poisonous — When you hit other players, you inflict poison for a few seconds.

— When you hit other players, you inflict poison for a few seconds. Bloom — When near multiple flowers during the day, you will regenerate health.

— When near multiple flowers during the day, you will regenerate health. Tailwind — You move slightly faster than a human.

— You move slightly faster than a human. Flight — You can float upwards slowly. Nighttime — Go to sleep. Or at least go inside; night isn't for you.

— Go to sleep. Or at least go inside; night isn't for you. Lifespan — Bees have three fewer hearts than humans.

— Bees have three fewer hearts than humans. Nectar Diet — You can not eat normal food.

— You can not eat normal food. Rain — You are weaker when you are outside in the rain Technoblade Human N/A N/A

A few known origins haven't been claimed by any content creator on Origins SMP. These include Arachnid, Feline, and Shulk origins. There are plenty of add-ons and custom origins that can be created, so there will surely be no shortage of new origins and unique abilities to choose from for new members.

