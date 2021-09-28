Minecraft streamer TommyInnit announces highly anticipated Origins SMP Season 2

On September 27, 2021 Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons went live to reveal that the community-beloved Origins Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) will be receiving a second season.

He also made the announcement in a tweet.

The Origins Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) is a whitelisted, modded multiplayer server that derives its main focus from the mod titled "Origins". This mod allows players to choose between a "class" or "origin" based on various in-game mobs and items when they first spawn in the world.

The Origins each possess their own strengths and weaknesses, ranging from anything between, "avian" the class that allows players to be naturally faster than others and fall slowly, to "merling", which allows the player to breathe indefinitely underwater.

Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons and Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold created the Origins Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) on February 11, 2021. The survival-multiplayer only ran for a few short months as streams on the server came to a halt in April 2021.

Several different content creators have been whitelisted on the server and continue as active members of the Origins Survival-Multiplayer (SMP). These included: Niki "Nihachu," Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Charlie "Slimecicle" Dalgleish, and several others.

TommyInnit returns to stream on the recently announced Origins SMP Season 2

On Monday, September 27, 2021 Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons went live to start his adventure on the recently revealed second season of the Origins Survival Multiplayer (SMP).

Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, the co-creator of the server, revealed on September 24, 2021 that the Origins Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) would be returning with a complete restart. Members will resume with no items and on a completely different seed than the previous world. The only structure that will carry over from the previous world is the community hub, lovingly titled "The P*be".

No new members have been revealed thus far, but having new additions to the Origins Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) is not off the table for the future.

All the content creators who were members previously have returned to stream their perspectives on the start of Origins Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) Season 2. They've retained their origins from the previous world as well.

The return of the Origins Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) has fans elated, with love pouring in on social media for not only its return but also for the subsequent release of a new vlog of Tommy's.

