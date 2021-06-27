Minecraft Streamers Tubbo & Ranboo shock fans with their surprise meet-up

Minecraft Streamers Toby "Tubbo" Smith and Ranboo surprised fans with an unexpected meet-up stream shortly before the commencement of Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.

The pair have been teasing their fans about the possibility of a meet-up for months. Several fans even began enacting daily traditions such as drawing fan art every single day until the two streamers met up.

Drawing beeduo as unus annus screenshots and thumbnails everyday until the meetup or until I cry from the pain. o7 #ranboofanart #tubbofanart #beeduofanart pic.twitter.com/hbTFxDMKBy — Blurr✨ (@oceanblurrrr) June 5, 2021

On June 26th 2021, Tubbo went live just a couple of hours before the start of Minecraft Championship Pride 2021. His fans knew something suspicious was afoot when the stream was titled, "Super Not Sus MCC Training Stream (Real) (Not Ft. Ranboo)."

Throughout the beginning of the stream, there's a mysterious shadow casting over the equally suspicious extra chair that's sitting slightly behind Tubbo. He doesn't acknowledge it but keeps looking sideways at a certain someone off-camera.

Finally, Tubbo's camera "cuts out," and when the video resumes there's an orange Hawaiian shirt-clad presence standing directly behind him. The wait for this reveal ends, and Ranboo sits beside Tubbo.

Tubbo & Ranboo's unexpected stream delightfully surprises fans anticipating the pair's meet-up

Tubbo and Ranboo's surprise meet-up stream immediately became viral, with over two hundred thousand viewers watching their shenanigans while training for Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.

As of now, the finished and archived stream has over two million views.

Several shenanigans and announcements took place during the stream. When asked if Ranboo would meet up with other streamers around the United Kingdom, he said he would after his two-week quarantine was over. Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons emphasized this, saying that Ranboo would "absolutely be in the vlogs."

It was also officially revealed that Ranboo would be staying with Tubbo for around four months. We can surely anticipate loads of shenanigans, streams and more from the pair in the ensuing months.

If viewers can recall, Ranboo was banned from participating in the Minecraft Championships. Ranboo's ban was more of an inside joke than it was an actual ban, but that didn't stop faux tension from blossoming when Ranboo took over Tubbo's training for Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.

When Scott "Smajor1995" Major realized that Ranboo was looking in on Tubbo's gameplay, the event coordinator temporarily banned the latter for the sole reason: "No Ranboo in MCC."

Tubbo was quickly unbanned and sent an in-game message from the event coordinator that read: "I officially unban Ranboo from MCC." Who knows, maybe we'll see Ranboo participate in the next Minecraft Championship.

Fans, of course, were left reeling in excitement from the live reveal of the meet-up. The hashtag for the two's meet-up "#beeduomeetup" began trending, spawning several affectionate tweets from elated fans.

RANBOO AND TUBBO BEEDUO MEETUP



I HAVE NOT FELT THIS WAY SINCE SAPNAP AND KARL MET UP pic.twitter.com/p3Or3eo3S8 — Lilly._.innit (@uhlilly1) June 26, 2021

Literally fell asleep yesterday missing the greatest meetup ever! Tubbo and Ranboo meeting finally made my day! #beeduofanart #tubbofanart #ranboofanart pic.twitter.com/0uC23Ux8Hx — DalliePanda (@DalliePanda) June 27, 2021

While it's unlikely the two will be streaming every single day while they're together, fans will be treated to some highly anticipated streams and vlogs over the next four months.

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out!

Edited by Gautham Balaji