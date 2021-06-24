TommyInnit launches a new limited time Hardcore 30-day Minecraft SMP

On June 22nd, 2021, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons revealed the creation of a new Minecraft Hardcore Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") that would be completely erased in thirty days.

This concept might seem familiar to those who followed the year-long journey of Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach and Ethan "CrankGamePlays" Nestor's channel - Unus Annus.

gonna start the new smp at 9 PM BST. this is big — tommy (@tommyaltinnit) June 22, 2021

TommyInnit's 30-Day Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") has a very similar concept, except instead of the server running for a year, it will only be up for thirty days.

Who is on TommyInnit's 30-Day SMP?

There are eight original members on the 30-Day Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"). These are: Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold, Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, Charlie "Slimecicle" Dalgleish, Brendan "Sneegsnag" Thro, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, and Ranboo.

30 more days to make the right choice pic.twitter.com/pduRob2tWN — Jack Manifold (@JackManifoldTV) June 22, 2021

TommyInnit stated that there won't be more members added to the server unless someone dies. If two of the original members were to die, they would be replaced with two more people. The headcount won't exceed eight for the duration of the 30-Day Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

What is the 30-Day SMP?

The 30-Day Survival Multiplayer ("SMP") is a server that was masterminded in a call between TommyInnit and Wilbur Soot.

TommyInnit states that the whitelisted server will end in thirty days' time, implying that even the daily streams on the server would be entirely deleted after the 30-Day Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") has ended.

There have also been a few rules put in place to mandate the 30-Day Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"):

1.) Streamers can only play on the server when someone else is live. This rule was enacted to make sure that if someone dies whilst on the server, someone else is there to witness and record it.

2.) Tubbo can't play on the server for longer than three hours each day. TommyInnit stated that this is his favorite rule and one he presumably mandated. The real reasoning behind this rule is unknown, but if Tubbo exceeds his three-hour limit he will be temporarily kicked.

3.) The third and most critical rule is very simple. If someone dies, they're no longer allowed back on the server. They're not allowed to stream on the server again, and they'll be out of the 30-Day Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

4.) The 30-Day Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") will end in thirty days, no matter what. When the timer displayed outside the forcefield hits zero, the server is over.

There is also a forcefield around a portion of the world, trapping the streamers into a confined area for the duration of the thirty days. TommyInnit also stated that the nether was enabled, and that bedrock would be removed so there's nothing but void beneath them.

There is no set schedule for streams on the 30-Day Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"). However, streamers on the server will either be live daily or actively playing on the server whilst someone else is live.

Those interested in keeping up with this journey should keep their notifications on for the streamers still alive on the 30-Day Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

