Minecraft Streamer Ranboo's NYC Times Square Billboard: Official date and time revealed

After Minecraft Streamer Ranboo won a competition that would put his community's trademark slogan, "Ranboo My Beloved," on a New York City Times Square Billboard. Fans were recently rewarded with the official date and time that the billboard will be shown.

On June 13th, 2021 Global AR Platform "ARKH" took to social media with a competition that boasted the most liked reply under the tweet in twenty-four hours would end up on a New York City Times Square Billboard.

Ranboo replied to the tweet with a communally iconic gif of the slogan enclosed in a red animated heart.

Several content creators including Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold, Arran "JustVurb" Willis, Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, Anthony Padilla, and Corpse Husband all replied to the tweet vouching support for Ranboo's billboard.

On June 14th, 2021 ARKH tweeted out officially confirming that Ranboo had won the competition and would end up on a Times Square Billboard.

Congratulations @Ranboosaysstuff , you're going to be on a billboard in Times Square. #RanbooNYC — ARKH (@arkh) June 14, 2021

After a few days of anticipation from the streamer's community, we were finally rewarded with an official date and time of the billboard's showing. On June 20th, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST, Ranboo's billboard will be broadcast in the square for all to see.

The billboard will only be up for twenty-four hours, so fans who are in the area and eager to see this should plan their trips sooner rather than later.

ARKH announced that the billboard would be looped every five minutes throughout the entire twenty-four hour period. So, if fans don't automatically see the billboard, just wait a few minutes for the screens to loop.

Just a heads up -



The billboards will be looping every 5 mins or so throughout the entire 24hr period. If you miss the first showing, no sweat. Be safe and see you soon :') — ARKH (@arkh) June 17, 2021

The announcement has stirred up an overwhelmingly positive reaction from both the community and fellow streamers themselves. Dave "Krtzyy" replied to the initial announcement tweet stating that he would be there, vlogging and streaming the experience.

I WILL BE THERE!!! — Dave (@Krtzyy) June 17, 2021

It's disheartening for fans that live much farther away that this billboard will only be up on June 20th. It's incredible to see this young streamer, who started streaming barely a year ago, end up center stage on a billboard amidst the lights of Times Square.

